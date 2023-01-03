Food The Haven’s annual Burns Supper is an ode to tradition Complete with haggis, whisky, poetry recitations, and more. Haggis is on the menu at The Haven's annual Burns Supper, in honor of Scotland's most famous bard. Photo courtesy of The Haven

Event Link https://mailchi.mp/6217cf7fbb57/burnssuppertix2023?fbclid=IwAR1WAIxVY0ctlL0rrC7yFzy3zgVxwhCqYjcdvx1CkQ0ghHRnBmlzFLYyILs Event Ticket Link https://www.eventbrite.com/e/burns-supper-2023-at-the-haven-tickets-495259343027

A celebration of Scottish culture in honor of its most famous poet, Robert Burns, Burns Night is a yearly tradition at Boston’s only Scottish pub. Now in a larger location at the Brewery Complex in Jamaica Plain, The Haven is going big this year with its 13th annual Burns Supper experience.

On Wednesday, Jan. 25 — the bard’s birthday — The Haven is serving up a special four-course menu paired with whisky, built around traditional haggis (there is also a vegetarian option available by special request). The immersive experience will feature plenty of pomp, from the ceremonial Piping In the Haggis and the Toast to the Lassies, to poetry readings, live music, and more.

Advertisement:

A wordsmith on universal themes like love, friendship, and nature, Robert Burns is an icon. Honor his life and legacy with all the whisky and whimsy it requires.

Need weekend plans? The best events in the city, delivered to your inbox Submit your email Enter your email address Sign up

See More Events