The Liberty Hotel opens the gate on a Stranger Things Halloween party

After All Hallow’s Eve at the Liberty Hotel, nothing is going back to the way it was. That’s because the Boston property — a former jail, known for hosting over-the-top affairs throughout the year — is taking spooky, spirited inspo from the hit sci-fi-horror-dramedy Stranger Things for its annual Halloween bash.

On Saturday, Oct. 29, the hotel’s Main Lobby and Ballroom will be transformed into the upside down for the Stranger Things Halloween Party, beginning at 9 p.m. The general-admission experience ($65) features live sounds from DJ Frank White and DJ Joshua Carl and a dancefloor, plus access to specialty cocktails. Costumes are expected, but leave any real or replica weapons at home. Don’t worry, the creatures won’t get you…

Get your friends together to splurge on the Table Service Package ($1,250), an all-inclusive VIP reservation for six to 10 people that includes a private table in the lobby or on the third-floor Catwalk, snacks like fresh-baked seeded toast with an aromatic boursin spread, crispy falafel with hummus and garlic confit, and soft pretzels with pumpkin-lager cheese dip; a $300 beverage credit plus a magnum bottle of Champagne, all gratuity, and access to the dance party.

The hotel restaurant, Clink, has an alternative way to celebrate: It’s serving up a thrilling Stranger Things-themed a la carte menu. Reservations are available for parties of two or more, with a $50 minimum spend required per person. Tickets to the party are not included in the minimum spend.

Finally, there’s an overnight package deal for folks who never want to leave. In addition to a private hotel room, you’ll get complimentary Champagne upon arrival, two tickets to the party, and two Signature Bloody Marys during Sunday brunch at Clink. See libertyhotel.com or call 617-224-4000 for reservations.

There’s another world hidden beneath the Liberty Hotel, and for Halloween weekend, it bleeds into ours.

