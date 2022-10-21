Food ‘Turn on the juice and see what shakes loose’ at a cannabis-friendly movie night Watch Beetlejuice with snacks and “terp soda” at this BYOC event in Framingham. Finger foods like squash croquettes are on the menu at a cannabis-friendly screening of Beetlejuice this fall. Courtesy of Eat Sacrilicious

Don’t worry, you’re working with a professional here: Leading cannabis catering company Eat Sacrilicious is hosting two upcoming screenings of Beetlejuice, so you can just “turn on the juice and see what shakes loose,” as BJ would say.

On Friday, Oct. 21 and Saturday, Oct. 22 in Framingham, Tim Burton’s breakout film will play alongside a spread of non-infused snacks which nonetheless elevate typical movie munchies. The menu is still in the works, says chef David Yusefzadeh, but expect finger foods like squash croquettes; house-made fries with ketchup and ranch; flat-top sliders with pickles, onion jam, and roasted garlic aioli; mini grilled cheese; and veggie skewers with a zucchini-mint dipping sauce.

Eat Sacrilicious is also making some festive Halloween-season potions, including an infused root beer float and “terp sodas,” non-infused beverages made with the flavor compounds of hemp. Ticketholders can also bring their own cannabis to consume at the 21-plus, ticketed event.

This four-hour watch party is $50 and includes food, one infused root beer float, and a movie ticket. Tickets are on sale now, and the address of the event will be shared ahead of showtime.

