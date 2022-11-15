Food Eat some barbecue and taste some whiskey at this Ugly Sweater Party Wear your best ugly sweater and come ready to learn about whiskey at Harvard Square’s The Smoke Shop. Chef Andy Husbands of The Smoke Shop BBQ eats one of his award-winning ribs. The Smoke Shop

This event includes a three-course barbecue dinner, a custom event cocktail, and a whiskey tasting.

Led by Beam Suntory’s whiskey expert Davey Jones, you’ll learn about Maker’s Mark’s handcrafted approach to distilling. Tastings include the brand’s flagship, French oak stave-finished, limited-release, and The Smoke Shop BBQ’s private barrel bourbons.

There will also be an ugly sweater competition with three winners. The first place winner will receive a $50 digital gift card to the Smoke Shop BBQ, second place will receive a $30 digital gift card to the Smoke Shop BBQ and a signed Smoke Shop’s “Backyard BBQ” cookbook, and third place will get a signature Smoke Shop BBQ sauce bottle.

