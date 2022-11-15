Eat some barbecue and taste some whiskey at this Ugly Sweater Party

Need weekend plans?
This event includes a three-course barbecue dinner, a custom event cocktail, and a whiskey tasting.
Led by Beam Suntory’s whiskey expert Davey Jones, you’ll learn about Maker’s Mark’s handcrafted approach to distilling. Tastings include the brand’s flagship, French oak stave-finished, limited-release, and The Smoke Shop BBQ’s private barrel bourbons.
There will also be an ugly sweater competition with three winners. The first place winner will receive a $50 digital gift card to the Smoke Shop BBQ, second place will receive a $30 digital gift card to the Smoke Shop BBQ and a signed Smoke Shop’s “Backyard BBQ” cookbook, and third place will get a signature Smoke Shop BBQ sauce bottle.
