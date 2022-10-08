Wake up and smell the competition: Rise & Rumble Doughnut Throwdown returns this fall

Need weekend plans?
Eight Boston bakers will rise to the occasion this fall at the Rise & Rumble Doughnut Throwdown — and you’ll win. Well, one of the entries will be named the day’s best doughnut, but you’ll try them all to vote for your favorite, and that sounds like winning to us.
The annual pastry competition, coming up on Sunday, Oct. 30, is hosted by Himmel Hospitality Group (Harvest, Grill 23, Bistro du Midi, The Banks Fish House). Pastry chefs from those venerable restaurants are throwing down, along with other best-in-class Boston bakers. This year’s competitors are:
There are a few categories up for consideration along with Best Doughnut. Tickets for spectators include a taste of every entry, plus a complimentary beverage station and $15 future brunch at The Banks Fish House. There will also be a cash bar serving exclusive event cocktails.
Considering it’s the day before Halloween, expect some special treats. There will also be a costume competition for both attendees and chefs.
Are you ready to rumble? Hey, that gives us some costume ideas.
