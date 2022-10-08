Food Wake up and smell the competition: Rise & Rumble Doughnut Throwdown returns this fall Boston’s best bakers bring their A-game to this brunch-time people’s-choice event — and attendees win. Will Harvest's French toast apple cider doughnut take the cake at this year's Rise & Rumble? Taste for yourself and get a ticket. Courtesy of Himmel Hospitality Group

Event Link https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rise-and-rumble-tickets-402963503687 Event Ticket Link https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rise-and-rumble-tickets-402963503687

Eight Boston bakers will rise to the occasion this fall at the Rise & Rumble Doughnut Throwdown — and you’ll win. Well, one of the entries will be named the day’s best doughnut, but you’ll try them all to vote for your favorite, and that sounds like winning to us.

The annual pastry competition, coming up on Sunday, Oct. 30, is hosted by Himmel Hospitality Group (Harvest, Grill 23, Bistro du Midi, The Banks Fish House). Pastry chefs from those venerable restaurants are throwing down, along with other best-in-class Boston bakers. This year’s competitors are:

Benjamin Brady, The Banks Fish House

Valerie Nin & Stacey Caissie, Grill 23

Tab Volpe, Bistro du Midi & Harvest

Kate Holowchik, Lionheart Confections

Jared Bacheller, The Barbara Lynch Group

Tess Cunningham, Sarma

Chelsea Kantor, Mamaleh’s

Nick Venezia, Barrelman

There are a few categories up for consideration along with Best Doughnut. Tickets for spectators include a taste of every entry, plus a complimentary beverage station and $15 future brunch at The Banks Fish House. There will also be a cash bar serving exclusive event cocktails.

Advertisement:

Considering it’s the day before Halloween, expect some special treats. There will also be a costume competition for both attendees and chefs.

Are you ready to rumble? Hey, that gives us some costume ideas.

Need weekend plans? The best events in the city, delivered to your inbox Submit your email Enter your email address Sign up

See More Events