Walk into a winter wonderland at Miracle pop-up bars around Boston

Restaurant crews throughout the land are getting their festive sweaters ready: Are you? Miracle, the Christmas-themed bar that pops up at locations nationwide, including three in Greater Boston, returns this season to the Kimpton Marlowe Hotel Lobby Bar in Cambridge, Mystic Station in Malden, and Central Tavern in Milford.
The Kimpton Marlowe Hotel Lobby Bar hosts Miracle from Friday, Nov. 25 (the day after Thanksgiving) through Saturday, Dec. 25.
“The Miracle pop-up has always been incredibly popular with our hotel guests and local residents, so we’re excited to welcome it back once again this year,” says Joseph Adamczak, general manager of Bambara Kitchen & Bar, which oversees the Miracle concept at Kimpton Marlowe Hotel. “Our team, dressed in their favorite ugly sweaters, really looks forward to Miracle happening every holiday season.”
New this year to the Miracle canon of cocktails are a few drinks, including warm mulled wine, the fizzy Santa’s Little Helper with gin, spiced caraway syrup, eucalyptus, sage, lime, and seltzer; and the chocolate-mint Christmas Cricket with blanco tequila, vanilla liqueur, minty amaro, coco pandan, cream, mole bitters, and dark chocolate. Check out the full drinks menu below.
Nearly 200 bars across the world deck their halls to become Miracle bar this season between November 21 and December 31. (Locations set their own schedules, so it’s wise to confirm hours of operation with your destination before venturing out into the cold.) Find the full list of Miracle pop-up locations here.
Christmapolitan
vodka, elderflower, dry vermouth, spiced cranberry sauce, lime, rosemary, absinthe mist
Santa’s Little Helper *NEW COCKTAIL
gin, spiced caraway syrup, eucalyptus, sage, lime, seltzer
Christmas Cricket *NEW COCKTAIL
blanco tequila, vanilla liqueur, minty amaro, coco pandan, cream, mole bitters, dark chocolate
Elfing Around
prosecco, gin, mulled wine reduction, grapefruit shrub, aromatic bitters, orange bitters
Holiday Spiked Chai *NEW COCKTAIL
brandy, Jamaican overproof rum, coffee liqueur, amaretto, chai, almond milk, egg white, tiki bitters, nutmeg
Snowball Old-Fashioned
rye, gingerbread, aromatic bitters, wormwood bitters, orange essence
Grandma Got Run Over By A T-Rex *NEW COCKTAIL
vodka, orange liqueur, gentian aperitif, aloe vera, spiced pomegranate & grapefruit mix, lime, aromatic bitters
Yippee Ki Yay Mother F****r!
Barbados rum, rhum agricole, Trinidad overproof rum, ube & coconut orgeat, acid-adjusted pineapple juice
Jingle Balls Nog
cognac, cream sherry, almond milk, cream, egg, vanilla, nutmeg
Hot Buttered Rum (served hot)
aged Jamaican rum, velvet falernum, mixed spiced butter, oak milk, nutmeg
Mulled Wine (served hot) *NEW COCKTAIL
mulled red wine, tawny port, orange liqueur, Christmas spices
Shots
Nice Shot *NEW COCKTAIL
rum, peppermint tea, chocolate
Naughty Shot
bourbon, cinnamon
