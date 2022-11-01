Food Walk into a winter wonderland at Miracle pop-up bars around Boston Three spots in Cambridge, Malden, and Milford host the Christmas-themed pop-up this season in Massachusetts. At Miracle, delight in festive libations like Yippe Ki Yay, a tiki-like drink served in a mug modeled after Santa Claus. Photo by Melissa Hom

Event Link https://www.miraclepopup.com/locations

Restaurant crews throughout the land are getting their festive sweaters ready: Are you? Miracle, the Christmas-themed bar that pops up at locations nationwide, including three in Greater Boston, returns this season to the Kimpton Marlowe Hotel Lobby Bar in Cambridge, Mystic Station in Malden, and Central Tavern in Milford.

The Kimpton Marlowe Hotel Lobby Bar hosts Miracle from Friday, Nov. 25 (the day after Thanksgiving) through Saturday, Dec. 25.

“The Miracle pop-up has always been incredibly popular with our hotel guests and local residents, so we’re excited to welcome it back once again this year,” says Joseph Adamczak, general manager of Bambara Kitchen & Bar, which oversees the Miracle concept at Kimpton Marlowe Hotel. “Our team, dressed in their favorite ugly sweaters, really looks forward to Miracle happening every holiday season.”

Advertisement:

New this year to the Miracle canon of cocktails are a few drinks, including warm mulled wine, the fizzy Santa’s Little Helper with gin, spiced caraway syrup, eucalyptus, sage, lime, and seltzer; and the chocolate-mint Christmas Cricket with blanco tequila, vanilla liqueur, minty amaro, coco pandan, cream, mole bitters, and dark chocolate. Check out the full drinks menu below.

Nearly 200 bars across the world deck their halls to become Miracle bar this season between November 21 and December 31. (Locations set their own schedules, so it’s wise to confirm hours of operation with your destination before venturing out into the cold.) Find the full list of Miracle pop-up locations here.

2022 Miracle Cocktail Menu

Christmapolitan

vodka, elderflower, dry vermouth, spiced cranberry sauce, lime, rosemary, absinthe mist

Santa’s Little Helper *NEW COCKTAIL

gin, spiced caraway syrup, eucalyptus, sage, lime, seltzer

Christmas Cricket *NEW COCKTAIL

blanco tequila, vanilla liqueur, minty amaro, coco pandan, cream, mole bitters, dark chocolate

Elfing Around

prosecco, gin, mulled wine reduction, grapefruit shrub, aromatic bitters, orange bitters

Holiday Spiked Chai *NEW COCKTAIL

brandy, Jamaican overproof rum, coffee liqueur, amaretto, chai, almond milk, egg white, tiki bitters, nutmeg

Snowball Old-Fashioned

rye, gingerbread, aromatic bitters, wormwood bitters, orange essence

Advertisement:

Grandma Got Run Over By A T-Rex *NEW COCKTAIL

vodka, orange liqueur, gentian aperitif, aloe vera, spiced pomegranate & grapefruit mix, lime, aromatic bitters

Yippee Ki Yay Mother F****r!

Barbados rum, rhum agricole, Trinidad overproof rum, ube & coconut orgeat, acid-adjusted pineapple juice

Jingle Balls Nog

cognac, cream sherry, almond milk, cream, egg, vanilla, nutmeg

Hot Buttered Rum (served hot)

aged Jamaican rum, velvet falernum, mixed spiced butter, oak milk, nutmeg

Mulled Wine (served hot) *NEW COCKTAIL

mulled red wine, tawny port, orange liqueur, Christmas spices

Shots

Nice Shot *NEW COCKTAIL

rum, peppermint tea, chocolate

Naughty Shot

bourbon, cinnamon

Need weekend plans? The best events in the city, delivered to your inbox Submit your email Enter your email address Sign up

See More Events