Enjoy a night with Jacques Pepin at WBUR’s Curated Cuisine

WBUR’s monthly Curated Cuisine series explores the many facets of the culinary world. Past events have centered around topics such as diversity in wine and sustainable fishing in New England.
This November, well-known chef Jacques Pepin will be at WBUR’s CitySpace to talk about his new book “Art of the Chicken: A Master Chef’s Recipes and Stories of the Humble Bird.” Jacques Pepin has cooked quite a few chickens over the course of his life, but what you may not know is that he’s also painted a lot of them. Dozens of his own paintings feature in the cookbook.
For guests who attend in-person, light snacks will be available after the event.
