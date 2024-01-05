Food Where to celebrate National Clam Chowder Day February 25 is all about the clam-heavy soup-meets-stew. New England clam chowder at the Rowes Wharf Sea Grille.

While we’re guessing National Clam Chowder Day (Feb. 25) could also include ordering up a bowl of the polarizing tomato-based Manhattan version, true New England clam chowder (pronounced chowdah, if you please) is a rich and thick concoction of shellfish, salt pork or bacon, potatoes, and cream. For those looking to celebrate the day with a mug or bowl of this traditional hearty soup, the following is a sampling of local spots that are dishing it up. Don’t forget the oyster crackers.

This New England clam chowder has its own unique twist — it’s flavored with kombu (an edible seaweed) and smoked butter and is packed with large clams, salt pork pieces, and potato. It’s also served old-school with saltines (1321 Boylston St., Boston)

No chowder list is complete without this seafood giant. Salt pork and cracklings up the ante with a smoky taste that combines with rich cream and huge clams. The chowder is so celebrated that it’s available online (mug not included), and the restaurant hosts an annual “Chowda Day” on January 15, with cups for $1 and proceeds donated to Boston Children’s Hospital. (several locations in the Boston area)

Known as a great place for comfort food with an Irish slant, this Faneuil Hall spot serves up award-winning chowder made from the chef’s secret recipe. The concoction isn’t too buttery or thick, and is full of fresh thyme and chopped sweet clams. (1 N Market St., Boston)

Chef Will Gilson uses mussels and clams to impart a deeper flavor to his chowder at the historical Inman Square spot. He also blends in pinches of tarragon, chervil, parsley, and chives from his family’s Herb Lyceum in Groton. (1166 Cambridge St., Cambridge)

With views of the harbor, this waterfront hotel’s restaurant serves up a tasty coastal clam chowder full of Provincetown clams and Maine marble potatoes. (70 Rowes Wharf, Boston)

Husband-and-wife team Sean and Sue Olson created a delicious clam chowder inspired by their adventures by boat across the shore. It’s made with fresh clams, onion, and potatoes, and is sent out of the kitchen steaming and creamy. (463 Assembly Row, Somerville)

A bowl of chowder from Banks is rich and filling, with Berkshire pork belly and chive oil creating just the right balance with the subtle and decadent clams. And it’s served with a fluffy dinner roll to sop up any leftovers your spoon can’t catch. (406 Stuart St., Boston)

Take a coveted seat by the indoor wood-burning stove for an extra blast of toasty cozy air while snuggling up to a piping hot bowl of this creamy chowder packed with clams, potatoes, onions, and of course bacon. (88 Sleeper St., Boston)

This bustling eatery and National Historic Landmark first opened in 1826 and is the oldest continually-serving restaurant in America. On the menu full of Yankee-style seafood, of course, is a bowl of chunky clam chowder with salt pork, diced potatoes, clams, and a splash of tangy Worcestershire sauce. (41 Union St., Boston)

