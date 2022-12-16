Food Where to find New Year’s Day brunch specials around Boston Plus one special steakhouse supper. Photo courtesy of Boston Harbor Hotel

Since New Year’s Day lands on a Sunday, you should get an extra day of rest on Monday — tell your boss we said so. Make the first meals of 2023 memorable with help from these restaurants in Greater Boston, whether you’re looking for brunch on New Year’s Day or a special steakhouse supper.

A&B Kitchen Bar

Post up near TD Garden for brunch at A&B Kitchen Bar, which serves the mid-day meal on Sundays from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., including on New Year’s Day. Regular brunch-menu items like smoked salmon Benedict, chicken and waffles, and loaded French toast are sure to hit the spot. A special mimosa flight takes New Year’s brunch to a new level.

Alden & Harlow

Mimosas come by the bucket New Year’s Day at Alden & Harlow. The Harvard Square restaurant serves up a selection of juices not limited to orange, including blackberry, raspberry, and acid-adjusted cucumber juice; along with other festive food and beverage specials. Reservations are available.

Atlantic Fish Co.

Start fresh on New Year’s Day — with fresh fish, that is. Open for brunch on through dinner, Boylston Street landmark Atlantic Fish Co. has special white truffle in-house to add to any New Year dish.

Boston Harbor Hotel

For a fixed price of $65 per adult and $30 per child, enjoy the harbor view from Rowes Wharf Grille along with brunch dishes like buttermilk-blueberry pancakes, Capt. Crunch French toast, and egg white frittata with spinach, mushroom, and feta. Reservations are available.

Coppa

Coppa’s beloved Sunday brunch returned in December, and that means the hangover pizza is back just in time to cure your holiday hangover. On New Year’s Day and every Sunday, Coppz is open for brunch from noon-3:30 p.m. with breakfast-lunchy menu additions and cocktails like Don’t Even Say It, an espresso martini made with St. George NOLA Coffee Liqueur. Reservations are available.

Nightshade Noodle Bar

Not a brunch person? No problem: Make a night of it at Lynn’s Nightshade Noodle Bar. For one weekend only, the destination-worthy tasting-menu restaurant is embracing its inner steakhouse. Guests select their star of the show — grilled ribeye with King Crab étouffée, caramelized filet of beef with foie gras, or confit hake with scallop mousseline and King Trumpet mushrooms—then chef Rachel Miller takes the wheel and presents her finest culinary visions for a “baller” eight-course tasting menu. A ticketed reservation is required ($225) and each ticket comes with a complimentary glass of Champagne, dessert, and a special keepsake menu. Reservations are available between 4:30-8 p.m.

Pazza on Porter

Come as you are to New Year’s Day brunch at Pazza on Porter: The East Boston spot is throwing a NYD Pajama Party. From noon until 4 p.m., DJ Castenada will be in the house playing music, and Patron will be on-site with surprises for adult guests. Reservations are available.

Town Meeting Bistro

Get out of town to start the new year and enjoy brunch at Lexington’s beautiful Inn at Hastings Park. The property’s Town Meeting Bistro is hosting a lavish buffet ($114; $60 for children 4-12 years old) full of corned beef hash, shrimp and grits, eggs Benedicts, steak and eggs, and more, including an appetizer spread of oysters, shrimp cocktail, deviled eggs, and assorted pastries. There will also be a mimosa bar set with sparkling wine and an assortment of fresh juices and garnishes; plus a Bloody Mary bar for an additional cost. Reservations are available.

