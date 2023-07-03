Food Wine experts moonlight at High Street Place on Mondays Bubble Bath continues the Guest Somm series with Boston's top talent pouring their picks by the glass. Charlie Gaeta (center, in blue) invites his friends in the wine industry behind the bar at Bubble Bath for Guest Somm Mondays. Brian Samuels Photography

Begin the week with something new — in your wine glass, that is. Bubble Bath brings back its popular Guest Somm Monday series beginning April 17, with wine experts pouring their personal picks by the glass at High Street Place.

Bubble Bath, a fun-loving food-hall wine bar by Big Heart Hospitality and celeb chef Tiffani Faison, typically features the largest list of Champagne in Boston with more than 30 wines by the glass, says BHH sommelier Charlie Gaeta. Yet Guest Somm Mondays give the spotlight to wine pros from across the city and beyond. Since launching in 2022, the series has featured sommeliers such as Katie Hubbard, wine director at Pammy’s; Liz Vilardi, former owner of acclaimed Belly Wine Bar; and more big names in the Boston wine scene.

Show up at any point in the evening from 5 p.m. until close for a special menu curated by the guest somm, who will be behind the bar pouring wine and dropping knowledge. A live DJ usually joins the fun to set the vibe with music, and High Street Place‘s full array of food is available, including Bubble Bath’s fine selections of gourmet hot dogs and popcorn. “It’s always super fun,” Gaeta says of Guest Somm Mondays.

Look for the spring 2023 lineup to come via @bubblebathboston.

