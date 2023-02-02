Food Enjoy the finer things by pairing wine with fried chicken Bonde Wine Shop in Cambridge hosts an educational tasting event with the world's favorite comfort food. How to make a good thing better? Add wine. Michael Kraus/The New York Times

Bonde Fine Wine Shop in Harvard Square may be helmed by an internationally recognized sommelier, but this boutique is anything but snobbish. To wit? Owner Bertil Jean-Chronberg is bringing back his fried chicken and wine pairing, by popular demand, as part of the ongoing tasting series.

On March 22, the celebrated somm will match four different styles of American wines with one of the world’s favorite comfort foods. Delving into wings, drumsticks, and even a spicy variety, different types of fried chicken will pair with each wine. Expect an educational — and delicious — evening.

