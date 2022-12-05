Food You do naut want to miss this ugly sweater party Nautilus Pier 4 has an outdoor bar and prizes for best dressed on Dec. 17. Nautilus Pier 4 is dressed for the holidays. Are you? Photo by Reagan Byrne

Not sure if we want to see your “naughtiest” holiday sweater, but go ahead and grab it anyway for Nautilus Pier 4’s festive fête coming up on Dec. 17.

Nauti or Nice is an ugly sweater competition at the Seaport restaurant, complete with live music, snack specials, holiday decor and an ice sculpture, and an outdoor champagne and cocktail bar serving hot drinks and more. Dress for the season (and possible brisk breezes across Pier 4), with prizes on the line for Ugliest, Nicest, and Naughtiest holiday sweaters.

Nauti or Nice will begin around 8 p.m. No tickets required, but dining reservations are encouraged and walk-ins are welcome in the bar area.

