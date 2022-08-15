Movies
Watch and discuss documentary films at the annual GlobeDocs Film Fest

From screenings to post-film conversations to VIP experiences, there are a number of virtual and in-person events for attendees.

By Ria Goveas

Join The Boston Globe for five days of documentary film and illuminating discussions at the eighth annual GlobeDocs Film Festival.

GlobeDocs celebrates the true stories told in documentary films, and the artists and visionaries who bring them to life. The eighth Annual GlobeDocs Film Festival October 12 to 16, 2022 will feature both in-person and virtual film screenings followed by engaging conversations with Globe journalists and filmmakers. View this year’s featured films below and purchase in-person or virtual tickets now.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 12TH

4:00PM      THE DISRUPTORS – Free Screening | Special Presentation

                       Coolidge Corner Theatre

7:00PM      GOOD NIGHT OPPY – Opening Night Film

                       Coolidge Corner Theatre

 THURSDAY, OCTOBER 13TH

7:00PM    NO TIME TO FAIL

                      Coolidge Corner Theatre

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14TH

6:00PM    ALL THE BEAUTY AND THE BLOODSHED – Centerpiece Film

                      Brattle Theatre

8:30PM    LOUIS ARMSTRONG’S BLACK & BLUES – Centerpiece Film

                      Brattle Theatre

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 15TH

11:00AM    LAST FLIGHT HOME

                      Brattle Theatre

12:00PM    ALL THAT BREATHES

                      Coolidge Corner Theatre

1:30PM      LAKOTA NATION VS. UNITED STATES

                       Brattle Theatre

2:30PM      BUTTERFLY IN THE SKY

                      Coolidge Corner Theatre

4:30PM    RETROGRADE

                      Brattle Theatre

7:00PM    THE RETURN OF TANYA TUCKER

                       Brattle Theatre

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 16TH

11:00AM    LOCAL SHORTS: SHARING OUR WORLD 

                        Brattle Theatre

1:30PM      WILDCAT

                        Brattle Theatre

4:00PM      PRAY FOR OUR SINNERS

                       Brattle Theatre

6:00PM      TURN EVERY PAGE – Closing Night Film 

                       Brattle Theatre 

