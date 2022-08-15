Watch and discuss documentary films at the annual GlobeDocs Film Fest

Need weekend plans?
Join The Boston Globe for five days of documentary film and illuminating discussions at the eighth annual GlobeDocs Film Festival.
GlobeDocs celebrates the true stories told in documentary films, and the artists and visionaries who bring them to life. The eighth Annual GlobeDocs Film Festival October 12 to 16, 2022 will feature both in-person and virtual film screenings followed by engaging conversations with Globe journalists and filmmakers. View this year’s featured films below and purchase in-person or virtual tickets now.
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 12TH
4:00PM THE DISRUPTORS – Free Screening | Special Presentation
Coolidge Corner Theatre
7:00PM GOOD NIGHT OPPY – Opening Night Film
Coolidge Corner Theatre
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 13TH
7:00PM NO TIME TO FAIL
Coolidge Corner Theatre
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14TH
6:00PM ALL THE BEAUTY AND THE BLOODSHED – Centerpiece Film
Brattle Theatre
8:30PM LOUIS ARMSTRONG’S BLACK & BLUES – Centerpiece Film
Brattle Theatre
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 15TH
11:00AM LAST FLIGHT HOME
Brattle Theatre
12:00PM ALL THAT BREATHES
Coolidge Corner Theatre
1:30PM LAKOTA NATION VS. UNITED STATES
Brattle Theatre
2:30PM BUTTERFLY IN THE SKY
Coolidge Corner Theatre
4:30PM RETROGRADE
Brattle Theatre
7:00PM THE RETURN OF TANYA TUCKER
Brattle Theatre
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 16TH
11:00AM LOCAL SHORTS: SHARING OUR WORLD
Brattle Theatre
1:30PM WILDCAT
Brattle Theatre
4:00PM PRAY FOR OUR SINNERS
Brattle Theatre
6:00PM TURN EVERY PAGE – Closing Night Film
Brattle Theatre
