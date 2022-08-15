Movies This event has passed. Check out other things to do instead. Watch and discuss documentary films at the annual GlobeDocs Film Fest From screenings to post-film conversations to VIP experiences, there are a number of virtual and in-person events for attendees.

Join The Boston Globe for five days of documentary film and illuminating discussions at the eighth annual GlobeDocs Film Festival.

GlobeDocs celebrates the true stories told in documentary films, and the artists and visionaries who bring them to life. The eighth Annual GlobeDocs Film Festival October 12 to 16, 2022 will feature both in-person and virtual film screenings followed by engaging conversations with Globe journalists and filmmakers. View this year’s featured films below and purchase in-person or virtual tickets now.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 12TH

4:00PM THE DISRUPTORS – Free Screening | Special Presentation

Coolidge Corner Theatre

7:00PM GOOD NIGHT OPPY – Opening Night Film

Coolidge Corner Theatre

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 13TH

7:00PM NO TIME TO FAIL

Coolidge Corner Theatre

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14TH

6:00PM ALL THE BEAUTY AND THE BLOODSHED – Centerpiece Film

Brattle Theatre

8:30PM LOUIS ARMSTRONG’S BLACK & BLUES – Centerpiece Film

Brattle Theatre

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 15TH

11:00AM LAST FLIGHT HOME

Brattle Theatre

12:00PM ALL THAT BREATHES

Coolidge Corner Theatre

1:30PM LAKOTA NATION VS. UNITED STATES

Brattle Theatre

2:30PM BUTTERFLY IN THE SKY

Coolidge Corner Theatre

4:30PM RETROGRADE

Brattle Theatre

7:00PM THE RETURN OF TANYA TUCKER

Brattle Theatre

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 16TH

11:00AM LOCAL SHORTS: SHARING OUR WORLD

Brattle Theatre

1:30PM WILDCAT

Brattle Theatre

4:00PM PRAY FOR OUR SINNERS

Brattle Theatre

6:00PM TURN EVERY PAGE – Closing Night Film

Brattle Theatre

