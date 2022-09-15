Movies Catch a free outdoor movie at Summer Shack’s Harvard Square pop-up Watch the season's best flicks under the stars — and yes, "Hocus Pocus" is one of them. The Summer Shack offers limited menu items and drinks during its outdoor movie nights.

For the third year in a row, the Summer Shack has popped up in Harvard Square to give Cambridge locals the best of its sea-centric menu. And now, through the temporary spot’s last weekend in October, it is also bringing you free movies every Thursday and Saturday evening. Enjoy fall’s perfect outdoor temps as you take a seat and order bites and drinks from your table throughout a few classic Halloween spooks and scares, ending with two showings of seasonal favorite “Hocus Pocus.” Family-friendly movies are shown on Thursdays.

The schedule:

Sept. 15: “The Incredibles”

Sept. 17: “Star Wars: A New Hope”

Sept. 22: “Monsters Inc.”

Sept. 24: “ET”

Sept. 29: “Shrek”

Oct. 1: “The Goonies”

Oct. 6: “Nightmare Before Xmas”

Oct. 8: “Little Shop of Horrors”

Oct. 13: “Coco”

Oct. 15: “Rocky Horror”

Oct. 20: “Hocus Pocus”

Oct. 22: “Hocus Pocus”

Reservations are recommended but not required.

