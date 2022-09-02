Movies Enjoy spooky classics at Coolidge Corner Theatre The movie house's Big Screen Classics series welcomes October, the season of scare. "Psycho" is one of the movies showing in October at Coolidge Corner Theatre.

Continuing its Big Screen Classic series with some classic cinematic scares (culminating with an appearance by the OG of All Hallow’s Eve villains, Mike Myers), four spooktacular films will celebrate October at Brookline’s Coolidge Corner Theatre with aliens, slashers, and zombies, all on 35mm film (a favorite way to view films at this old-time movie house that opened in 1933).

The Classic series includes:

Oct. 3: “Psycho”

Alfred Hitchcock’s landmark macabre masterpiece that stars Anthony Perkins as troubled Norman Bates, whose old dark house and adjoining motel aren’t the places to relax.

Oct. 13: “They Live”

Horror master John Carpenter’s heart-pounding thriller of a drifter who discovers through special sunglasses that the ruling class are aliens.

Oct. 24: “Night of the Living Dead”

George A. Romero’s influential and claustrophobic vision of a late-’60s America (literally) tearing itself apart.

Oct. 31: “Halloween”

Mike Myers’ time to shine in a quintessential Halloween film.

The classics continue this fall with “Memento” on Nov. 10, “The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie” on Nov. 14, and “The Thin Man” on Dec. 15.

Showtimes are at 7 p.m.

