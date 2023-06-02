Movies See free flicks on Sundays at Christopher Columbus Park On Sunday nights from July 16 through August 20, the waterfront park puts on free movies. Christopher Columbus Park, located on the waterfront in Boston’s North End, shows free movies on Sunday evenings this summer. Courtesy of Friends of Christopher Columbus Park

Event Link https://www.foccp.org/events/summer-sunday-movies-july-16-august-20

Christopher Columbus Park brings back its free summer movie series again this year. Every Sunday evening from July 16 through August 20, the waterfront park in the North End will show a different movie, free and open to the public — no pre-registration required.

Evertgoers are encouraged to bring their own picnic blankets, chairs, popcorn, and other refreshments. The series schedule, listed below, includes both older classics like “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back” and newer blockbusters like 2022’s “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.” Note that the film start times get earlier as the summer progresses.

Advertisement:

July 16: “Midnight in Paris” — starts at approximately 8:30 p.m.

July 23: “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby” — starts at approximately 8:30 p.m.

July 30: “The Secret Life of Bees” — starts at approximately 8:20 p.m.

August 6: “Ghost” — starts at approximately 8:15 p.m.

August 13: “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back” — starts at approximately 8:00 p.m.

August 20: “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” — starts at approximately 7:50 p.m.

Need weekend plans? The best events in the city, delivered to your inbox Submit your email Enter your email address Sign up

See More Events