See something strange when the ‘Strange Invaders’ series lands at the Brattle

Come on Brattle Theatre — how do you have a film series entitled “Strange Invaders” and not include Michael Laughlin’s 1983 movie “Strange Invaders”? That was the one where Paul LeMat of “American Graffiti” plays a college professor who goes to a small town in search of his missing wife and finds out the townspeople have all been taken over by aliens, and that his wife is also an alien, and then the aliens capture his dog, and … Never mind, we can see why you didn’t include it.

Fortunately, the films the Cambridge cinema did choose for its “Strange Invaders” series of aliens-among-us movies, coming just in time for Halloween, more than make up for any omissions. A quick rundown:

Oct. 21: “The Faculty,” Robert Rodriguez, director (1998). Not many remember that the “Spy Kids” director followed up his vampires-vs.-criminals saga “From Dusk ’Til Dawn” with this eerily funny, high-school-set alien movie with an extremely eclectic cast (Bebe Neuwirth! Jon Stewart! The guy who played Shooter McGavin! etc.).

Oct. 22: “Men in Black,” Barry Sonnenfeld, director (1997). Long before Will Smith was known for a certain awards show incident, he was maybe the biggest box office draw in the world — and Tommy Lee Jones, only a few years out from his Oscar for “The Fugitive,” was no slouch either. Together in one of the smartest, funniest sci-fi adventures of the decade, they (along with a wildly physical Vincent D’Onofrio) were key to the success of this space alien extravaganza.

Oct. 23: “The Thing from Another World,” Christian Nyby, Howard Hawks, directors (1953). Modern audiences are probably more familiar with John Carpenter’s 1982 gross-out classic “The Thing,” but this was actually the first adaptation of John W. Campbell’s creepy 1938 sci-fi story “Who Goes There?” James Arness would go on to fame and fortune as Marshal Matt Dillon in “Gunsmoke,” but as the titular thing here he looks sort of like a cross between Frankenstein’s monster and a carrot.

Oct. 24: “Slither,” James Gunn, director (2006). If you’re seeking evidence that, were it not for Disney’s influence, James Gunn would have made his “Guardians of the Galaxy” movies about 800% more slimy, look no further than “Slither.” The film is rife with gruesome, sticky alien larvae who arrive by meteor (of course) to possess future-Yondu Michael Rooker, before proceeding to dispatch yet another small town. (Not fond of cities, these alien larvae.)

Oct. 25: “Attack the Block,” Joe Cornish, director (2011). Though it failed to receive wide distribution in the states — at least partially out of fear U.S. audiences wouldn’t take well to the thick South London accents — this street gang vs. aliens flick has drawn renewed interest since two of its stars wound up headlining somewhat higher-profile franchises: John Boyega in “Star Wars” episodes VII-IX, and Jodie Whittaker in “Dr. Who.”

And once you get through those, make sure to stream “Strange Invaders” — if you can find it.

