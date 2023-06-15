Movies Watch a film at the 25th Annual Roxbury Film Festival The event is New England’s largest film fest celebrating people of color. A still from "The Honeymoon," premiering at the Roxbury Film Fest on June 22. Courtesy of the Roxbury Film Fest

The 25th Annual Roxbury Film Festival returns this summer, bringing independent film screenings to venues like the Museum of Fine Arts. The event is New England’s largest film fest celebrating people of color.

The Roxbury Film Festival (RoxFilm) kicks off on Tuesday, June 20 with a Silver Celebration event in Nubian Square, including youth performances and film screenings. The festival’s opening night, June 22, will feature two premieres at the Museum of Fine Arts — “Welcoming the Embrace,” which documents the making of the new monument on Boston Common dedicated to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and “The Honeymoon,” a South African film about a bride whose friends take her on her honeymoon after her fiancé leaves her at the altar. Two shorts will also show that night: “The Boston Photograph,” and “The Sweetest Vacation.”

Other films will screen throughout the week at venues like Hibernian Hall and Northeastern’s Blackman Auditorium, as well as online. The fest will wrap with a throwback screening of “Eve’s Bayou” on June 28, followed by a conversation with the director, Kasi Lemmons.

The competitive festival will award winners in categories like audience favorite, best narrative film, best documentary film, best narrative short, and best documentary short. Tickets are currently on sale for all screenings. MFA events are $15, while other events are $12 per ticket. Or, purchase a festival pass for $165, granting you access to all of the fest’s in-person events.

Find the festival’s full schedule here.

