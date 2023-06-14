Movies Watch a free outdoor movie in Boston and beyond this summer From "Shrek" to "Top Gun: Maverick," here's where to get your free outdoor film fix all summer long. Boston Landing in Brighton hosts outdoor movies, complete with a DJ pre-show and free popcorn and cotton candy.

While the air conditioning of an indoor movie theater can be a nice escape on a steamy summer night, there’s something about watching a favorite movie under the stars. So grab your lawn chairs, blankets, and snacks. There are plenty of ways to get cinema satisfaction without paying a dime. Here are a few free movies in Boston for a little summer entertainment in the great wide open.

While known for sand castle contests and bathing beauties, there’s more to see on Revere Beach this summer. The town’s Parks and Recreation department will host special screenings sponsored by Better Beaches Save the Harbor Save the Bay, complete with music, food, and entertainment starting at 6 p.m. The movies begin at dusk, which is around 8 p.m.

July 6: “Remember the Titans”

July 13: “The Karate Kid”

July 20: “Jumanji”

Aug. 3: “Back to the Future”

Aug. 10: “Willy Wonka”

Aug. 17: “Lion King”

Enjoy free, family-friendly movies on Prudential Center’s South Garden every Saturday, starting on July 8 and running through August 26. All movies will start at dusk.

July 8: “Top Gun: Maverick”



July 15: “Matilda”



July 22: “Minions: The Rise of Gru”



July 29: “Lightyear”



Aug. 5: “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”



Aug. 12: “Princess Diaries”



Aug. 19: “Spider-Man: No Way Home”



Aug. 26: “The Bad Guys”

Enjoy complimentary movies on the rolling green hills of Athlete’s Park on Boston Landing’s Guest Street campus in Brighton. Come an hour early for great seats, live DJ sets, and free popcorn or cotton candy.



July 12: “Dirty Dancing” (8:30 p.m.)

Aug. 9: “Mamma Mia” (8 p.m.)

Sept. 13: “Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory” (8:30 p.m.)

This series returns for another year of movie screenings on Greenway’s Wharf District Park, between Milk and India Streets. The outdoor summer film series is entirely presented on 35mm.



July 12: “The Lost World: Jurassic Park” (7 p.m.)



Aug. 16: “It Came From Outer Space” (7:45 p.m.)

Christopher Columbus Park brings back its free summer movie series again this year. Every Sunday evening from July 16 through August 20, the waterfront park in the North End will show a different movie, free and open to the public — no pre-registration required.

July 16: “Midnight in Paris” — starts at approximately 8:30 p.m.

July 23: “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby” — starts at approximately 8:30 p.m.

July 30: “The Secret Life of Bees” — starts at approximately 8:20 p.m.

August 6: “Ghost” — starts at approximately 8:15 p.m.

August 13: “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back” — starts at approximately 8:00 p.m.

August 20: “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” — starts at approximately 7:50 p.m.

Brattle Theater teams up with Cambridge Crossing for nights of family-friendly double features in Dawes Field, CX’s new half soccer field. Your free ticket will give you access to both movies as well as water and popcorn.



July 27: “The Secret Life of Pets” (5:30 p.m.) and “Top Gun: Maverick” (7:10 p.m.)



Aug. 24: “Shrek” (5:30 p.m.) and “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” (7:10 p.m.)

The Mayor’s Movie Nights are part of the Boston Parks and Recreation Department’s ParkARTS program. The 10-movie showings begin at dusk and take place at various neighborhoods around Boston from August 8 to 29, with shows beginning at dusk.

Aug. 8: “Minions: “The Rise of Gru,” Moakley Park (1005 Columbia Rd., South Boston)

Aug. 11: “Lightyear plus Space Programming,” Hynes Playground (502 VFW Parkway, West Roxbury)

Aug. 14: “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Horatio Harris Park (85 Harold St., Roxbury)

Aug. 15: “Marcel: The Shell with Shoes On,” Ringer Playground (Imrie Rd., Allston)

Aug. 16: “DC League of Super-Pets,” Hannon Playground (621 Dudley St., Dorchester)

Aug. 21: “Vivo,” Noyes Playground (86 Boardman St., East Boston)

Aug. 22: “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile,” Peters Park (230 Shawmut Ave., South End)

Aug. 23: “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” Healy Playground (160 Florence St.,

Roslindale)

Aug. 28: “DC League of Super-Pets,” Iacono Playground (150 Readville St.

Hyde Park)

Aug. 29: “The Bad Guys,” Winthrop Square (55 Winthrop St., Charlestown)

Celebrating its 17th year of free kung fu and classic Chinese films, The Asian Community Development Corporation’s Films at the Gate Festival offers three nights of cinematic culture. Prior to sunset screenings, attendees can enjoy family-friendly games and activities starting at 5:30 p.m., as well as martial arts demonstrations. This year’s festival will take place from August 25 through 27, with the film lineup to be announced at a later date.

The Museum of Fine Arts, Boston hosts a free screening on August 16 on the Huntington Avenue Lawn, presented in partnership with the Roxbury International Film Festival, the largest festival in New England celebrating people of color around the world. The screening choice will be announced closer to the date.

Natalie Gale contributed to this report.

