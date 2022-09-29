Movies Welcome back the Boston Jewish Film Festival International in scope, the event plays at venues all over town — and in your home — starting November 2. "Lost Transport" plays at the West Newton Cinema.

This year’s annual Boston Jewish Film Festival – the 34th, for those keeping track – is going the hybrid route, with in-person screenings taking place at a variety of venues from November 2-9, and virtual screenings – in the comfort of your home – from Nov. 10-13.

Curated by documentarian and Wayland native Lisa Gossels, who is Boston Jewish Film’s artistic director, the festival has a lineup of 14 feature films and two packages of shorts. Between the styles of what’s being shown and the countries of origin, she has put together some impressive programming.

Of the 14 features, nine of them are fiction films, and five are documentaries. Things get more complicated when listing where they’re from.

There’s one Israeli production, one Danish, one Belgian, and one Spanish. Two were made in France, and three in England. Co-productions involved Israel and Switzerland, Israel and Germany, Switzerland and Germany, Romania and Germany, and the three-way mash-up of Netherlands, Luxembourg, and Germany.

The short films, ranging in length from 3 minutes to 40 minutes, and running the gamut from fiction to documentary to animation, hail from nearby – the U.S. and Canada – to far away – Turkey and Hungary, with plenty of in-between places.

Since most of these films are having their local premieres, it’s hard to pick highlights, but judging by their synopses, here are a few that look intriguing:

“The Art of Silence” – a documentary about French mime Marcel Marceau.

“Lost Transport” – a drama set in 1945 about Jewish prisoners caught in a typhus epidemic, and how living through trauma leads to friendship.

“Farewell, Mr. Haffman” – a thriller about a Jewish jeweler in 1941 Paris, trying to escape, then being forced to hide with a former employee’s family.

“Remember This” – David Strathairn’s solo portrayal of Jan Karski, the Polish diplomat who attempted to tell world leaders about the Holocaust.

“Attachment” – a “horror romance” about an actress, Maja, who meets an academic, Leah, resulting in a story of lesbianism and possession … and love.

Screenings are at the Brattle Theatre, the Coolidge Corner Theatre, JCC Greater Boston, the MFA, the West Newton Cinema, and Orchard Cove in Canton. General admission tickets are $18; special events are $28; All-Access Passes are available.

For information and show times as they become available, visit www.bostonjfilm.org or [email protected].

