Music Attend a Holiday Pops concert this season The Boston Pops will perform 34 concerts Dec. 1-24. Boston Pops conductor Keith Lockhart with Santa.

Conductor Keith Lockhart and his guest conductors fill your heart with holiday cheer as the Boston Pops takes you through yet another magical season. The 2022 Holiday Pops season offers 34 evening and matinee concerts Dec. 1-24, including six family-friendly matinees and a Holiday Pops sensory friendly concert.

Programs will feature seasonal favorites, including the Boston Pops’ signature work “Sleigh Ride,” alongside new arrangements of holiday classics sure to add to the spirit of joyous music-making. Symphony Hall will be festively decorated for the season, and patrons on the orchestra level can order food and drink from its café-style tables. No Holiday Pops performance would be complete without a visit from Santa Claus and selections featuring the Tanglewood Festival Chorus under the direction of James Burton. Singing along is, of course, encouraged.

