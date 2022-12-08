Music Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks to play Gillette Stadium concert in 2023 Billy Joel is spurning Fenway Park for Gillette Stadium next fall. Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks will play a concert at Gillette Stadium on Sept. 23, 2023. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Billy Joel is movin’ out of Fenway and headed south to Gillette Stadium for his Boston-area concert in fall 2023.

Joel and Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter Stevie Nicks will perform at the home of the Patriots on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, joining a loaded 2023 Gillette Stadium concert lineup that includes Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, and Luke Combs.

The news is surprising, given that Joel had played Fenway Park seven times since 2014 — most recently in 2021 — and was named the inaugural inductee into the Fenway Music Hall of Fame in 2019. The Long Island native was dubbed an “artist in residence” by team brass, and was even given a Red Sox World Series Ring by Sox president Sam Kennedy.

“Billy Joel has so thoroughly committed to Fenway Park with his pledge to perform at the ballpark annually, and this Hall of Fame dedication is a small token of our appreciation for his devotion to the City of Boston and our venue,’’ Kennedy said at the time.

But this time around, Joel will be headed to the home of the Patriots instead, marking the first time he has shared the stage with Nicks in New England.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning on Friday, Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster, while Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning on Monday, Dec. 12 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, Dec. 15 at 10 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program.

