Music Celebrate fall with a livestream of Fleet Foxes 'Live on Boston Harbor'

Event Link https://boxoffice.mandolin.com/products/fleet-foxes-livestream-ticket-9-22

Fleet Foxes may, arguably, be best known for their 2008 single, “White Winter Hymnal,” but these days the band seems to be particularly found of another season: fall.

Last week, the indie-folk darlings announced in honor of the autumnal equinox, the band will, at 8 p.m. on Sept. 22, stream its show captured in August in Boston at the Leader Bank Pavilion. The release will also mark the second anniversary of “Shore,” their 2020 Grammy-nominated record.

“We’ve had such an incredible time on the Shore tour so far — seeing so many of you along the way has buoyed our spirits and filled hearts,” Fleet Foxes said in a statement. “On the second anniversary of the album’s release, join us to celebrate and experience the Shore tour one more time.”

According to a press release, “Live on Boston Harbor,” is a “full-band event, featuring horns by the Westerlies and special guest vocals by Uwade.”

The latest livestream “extends Fleet Foxes’ connection to the Autumnal Equinox beyond the album’s original release date and the December 2020 livestream ‘A Very Lonely Solstice’ … broadcast just days after New York declared a state of emergency to tighten restrictions in response to increasing COVID-19 cases,” the release says.

“Group member Robin Pecknold described the set as ‘honoring the loneliness of 2020 with a nylon string and some songs new and old on the longest night of the year,'” the release says. “Fans worldwide tuned in while quarantined at home, finding solace and a sense of community in a period of extreme isolation.”

The announcement comes amid a busy fall for the band, as it wraps up its European tour dates and readies for the publication of its book, “Wading in Waist-High Water: The Lyrics of Fleet Foxes,” on Nov. 1.

Livestream tickets are $15 and include unlimited on-demand replay for 72 hours following the broadcast.

