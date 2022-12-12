Music Dance to fun beats at Fiesta Rumba DJ El Sid will be perfoming DJ El Sid

Dance the night away at Fiesta Rumba.

Beats will range from Dembow, Reggaeton, Afrobeat, and Hip-hop, and attendees can eat, drink, and dance to the music.

Performing DJs include DJ El Sid (Jamn 94.5 FM), Money Mav (Boston Red Sox), and DJ Radical One (Rumba 97.7 FM).

Performing live will be Lia Nicole, Kentony, Skip2dip, Yelena, King Colta, Jensway, Sergio Muzik and Jmatic.

Free street parking is available. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door.

This listing is a Boston.com Community submission.

