Music Green Day coming to Boston for 2024 Fenway Park concert Following a 2021 show at Fenway Park, Green Day will be back in Boston at the home of the Red Sox on Wednesday, August 7, 2024. Green Day will perform a concert at Fenway Park in Boston on Wednesday, August 7, 2024. Emmie America

In 2024, you won’t have to wait until September ends to see Green Day perform beneath the Green Monster.

Green Day — Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt, and Tré Cool — will play a concert at Fenway Park on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, as part of the band’s global stadium tour.

The pop-punk trio will be returning to Fenway for the first time since 2021, when they played Fenway alongside Weezer during the Hella Mega Tour. Tour-mates Fall Out Boy had to back out one day before the August 5 show due to a positive COVID test.

Green Day will be joined on the North American leg of its 2024 tour by a pair of fellow ’90s alt-rockers in The Smashing Pumpkins and Rancid, as well as the contemporary all-girl pop-punk band The Linda Lindas.

Green Day’s tour kicks off in Europe on May 30, with visits to Spain, France, Germany, Italy, and the U.K. The tour will return stateside on July 29 at Nationals Park in Washington D.C., and will wrap up at Petco Park in San Diego on Sept. 28.

Tickets for Green Day’s Fenway Park concert go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 10 at 10 a.m. Before then, fans can purchase Citi presale tickets starting November 7 at 10 a.m. Fans who sign up for Green Day’s mailing list can also receive first access to presale tickets.

Green Day is the fifth act to be added to the 2024 Fenway Park Concert Series lineup, joining singer-songwriter Noah Kahan (July 18 and 19), country artist Kane Brown (July 20) and fellow ’90s rockers Foo Fighters (July 21) and Blink-182 (July 23).

