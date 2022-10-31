Politics Join John Brennan as he tells tales of Washington The former CIA director speaks at Symphony Hall on Oct. 31 and Nov. 2. Alice Oh

Event Link https://bostonspeakers.org/2022-23-speakers/john-brennan/ Event Ticket Link https://bostonspeakers.org/order-tickets/

When it came to being a public figure, John Brennan had, out of necessity, stayed mostly away from the spotlight throughout most of his career. Even well before his designation as CIA director in 2013, Brennan held copious positions within the agency, stretching back to 1980, when he was a trainee in the Directorate of Operations.

His rise through the ranks was a steady one: He was in charge of terrorism analysis for the Counterterrorist Center, then an intelligence briefer at the White House during the Clinton administration. Following that – in a fast-moving flurry of advancements – he was named executive assistant to CIA Deputy Director George Tenet, Chief of Staff to Tenet, and finally CIA Deputy Executive Director.

There were more CIA appointments, a few years in the private sector, a return to government work at the White House as Assistant to President Obama for Homeland Security, and then the Barack Obama nomination that put him in the CIA director chair. His tenure there had him directly involved with matters including Benghazi, the Iran Deal, Osama bin Laden, and Russian election meddling.

With that vocational background, Brennan’s upcoming talks at Symphony Hall – on Oct. 31 and Nov. 2 – as part of the Boston Speaker Series would certainly make for some fascinating accounts.

But Brennan really upped the ante as far as what audiences will be clamoring to hear when, five days before Donald Trump was inaugurated, Brennan – on a Fox News broadcast, mind you – derided Trump’s public displays of contempt for the U.S. intelligence community. Brennan made his feelings even clearer by resigning from his post on inauguration day.

Though known as a serious-minded individual, his sense of humor has peeked through: When the CIA began using Twitter in 2014, he personally approved its first tweet with the assertion, “We can neither confirm nor deny that this is our first tweet.”

But, back to what people want to know more about, his escalating condemnations of and skirmishes with Trump. A scathing 2020 Brennan op-ed in the Washington Post stated that Trump was “small, petty, banal, mean-spirited, nasty, naïve, unsophisticated … a charlatan, a snake-oil salesman, a schoolyard bully … an emperor with no clothes.”

You could get a lot of details by reading his 2021 book “Undaunted – My Fight Against America’s Enemies, at Home and Abroad.” But being in the same room where he speaks his mind sounds a lot more exciting.

Tickets are available through Boston Speaker Series subscriptions.

