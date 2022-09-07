Politics Listen to some life lessons from Loretta Lynch The former U.S. attorney general lectures at Symphony Hall on October 10 and 12. Getty Images

When you serve as attorney general of the United States, a position that entails supervising and directing the Department of Justice (and the numerous legal departments under its umbrella), you will, in all probability, have some stories to share.

Loretta Lynch, a Harvard University grad with an A.B. in English and American literature, followed by a J.D. from Harvard Law School, held the AG post, having been appointed by Barack Obama, from 2015 to 2017. She’ll have plenty of stories about her time in office when she appears at Symphony Hall as part of the Boston Speaker Series on the evenings of Oct. 10 and 12. Among her topics could be her involvement with police reform, minority rights and, if she’s willing to get into dicier subjects, her handling of the Hillary Clinton e-mail debacle.

But, to paraphrase Gordon Lightfoot, there are many more tales her thoughts could tell. Long before she became AG, Lynch got her start in private law practice, as a litigator at the New York firm Cahill Gordon & Reindel. In 1990, she joined the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York as a trial prosecutor. It’s safe to say that’s where and when her star really began to rise. Putting her energy into narcotics cases and white-collar crime, her work was regularly noticed.

Before the end of the decade, she was appointed by President Bill Clinton to lead that Brooklyn-based office, which she did for two years before returning to private practice as a partner at Hogan & Hartson in New York. But that career move proved to be short-lived, as she was once again appointed to head up the New York office in 2010, this time by Obama, who later nominated her for the AG spot when Eric Holder stepped down. Despite accusations by Ted Cruz that Lynch would “undermine the rule of law,” she was confirmed by the Senate and sworn in by then-Vice President Joe Biden.

Leaving at the end of Obama’s term in 2017, Lynch became one of the four authors – along with Sherrilyn Ifill, Bryan Stevenson, and Anthony C. Thompson – of “A Perilous Path: Talking Race, Inequality, and the Law.” She’s currently a litigation partner at the New York law firm Paul Weiss.

Though her choices of topics at Symphony Hall could go in myriad directions, it would be judicious if she dedicated some time to a couple that are in every news cycle these days. Did someone just mention the DOJ and the FBI?

