The Jingle Ball Craft & Vendor Fair

The fifth annual Jingle Ball Craft & Vendor Fair takes place in mid-December.

Shop items from local crafters and vendors, all of which are locally owned businesses.

This event has free admission, and there will be over 30 vendors showcasing goods as well as raffle tables. Attendees can also choose to bring an unwrapped gift to donate to a local charity for an entry toward the door prize.

This listing is a Boston.com Community submission.

