Shop at women-owned businesses this holiday season

The Boston Women's Market is taking over two stops in the Fenway neighborhood on Dec. 9 and 10. LAYO, a handmade botanical body care company founded by entrepreneur Funmi-Layo, is one of many women-owned businesses that have taken part in previous Boston Women's Market events.

This event will be at The Station on Dec. 9 and Time Out Market on Dec. 10. Entry is free, and dozens of vendors will showcase their products, which include FaithEndures by Dev, Mel’s Knits and Crochet, And Soaps, and Lady Jane Maker.

At The Station, there will be live music by Meg Lieder from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Hot drinks and freshly baked goods from Batter + Bloom will be available, too, along with goods from 30 small businesses. The full list of vendors can be found here.

At Time Out Market, browse holiday gifts from 40 small businesses, with music from a live DJ and bands, plus seasonal drinks and food available for purchase. Attendees can also head over to the Winter Village afterward to check out the new ice skating rink at 401 Park and have some drinks at Trillium Brewery.

All attendees at both locations will be entered to win a door prize giveaway items valued at over $1,000.

