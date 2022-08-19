Shopping Support local businesses at the Seaport x Black Owned Bos. Market. This market is located on Seaport Common and will be open on multiple dates until Oct 16. Vendors at the Seaport X Black Owned Bos. Market Black Owned Bos.

The Seaport x Black Owned Bos. Market offers a wide range of products that support Black entrepreneurship, including gifts, apparel, packaged foods, and beauty products.

This market, located on Seaport Common, is run by Black Owned Bos., a business service and consulting agency which aims to highlight Black owned businesses, places, spaces and people. Black Owned Bos. aims to show people that collective buying power can make an impact, and asks them to be intentional about the distribution of resources in communities.

More than 50 vendors will showcase their products. The market will be up and running on the following dates:

Saturday, August 27, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, August 28, noon to 6 p.m.

Sunday, September 25, noon to 6 p.m.

Sunday, October 16, noon to 6 p.m.

Parking is available at One Seaport Garage, located at 75 Sleeper St., across from the Envoy Hotel.

