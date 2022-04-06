Sports Be there as Papi, Manny, and others join the Red Sox Hall of Fame Rich Gedman, Bill Dinneen, and Dan Duquette will also be honored as the ceremony moves to Fenway and welcomes fans to attend. Red Sox fans will get another chance to cheer for Manny Ramirez when the left fielder is recognized as an inductee into the team's hall of fame on May 26. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The Red Sox are moving the team’s hall of fame induction ceremony onto the field at Fenway Park for the first time — and in doing so they’re inviting fans to join the celebration as the spotlight shines on two of this century’s marquee superstars.

David Ortiz and Manny Ramirez will headline a five-member class that was originally scheduled to be inducted a couple of years ago, but had its moment of glory delayed by the pandemic. The two franchise icons will be joined on May 26 by former catcher Rich Gedman and the late Bill Dinneen, as well as former general manager Dan Duquette. The latter helped assemble parts of the 2004 championship team, which will be collectively celebrated with the “Memorable Red Sox Moment” honor during the May event, in addition to the individual accolades reserved for Ortiz and Ramirez.

NESN’s Tom Caron will emcee the event from a stage that will be positioned near home plate. The seats being sold will offer a clear view of that stage, with pricing depending upon proximity. Grandstand seats are $20, with loge seats priced at $50, and the field box seats going for $100.

There are also seats available in the Dell Technologies Club and the State Street Pavilion, which cost $400-$500, and include complimentary food and non-alcoholic beverages. Concessions will be available to those sitting in other areas of the park for the duration of the event, with doors opening at 5 p.m.

Net proceeds from ticket sales will go to the Red Sox Foundation, which will also present the “Fenway Honors” will during the event. This distinction recognizes businesses and individual leaders for their charitable achievements in the community, with honors going to Boston Beer Company and Liz and Phill Gross for 2020, and CVS Health and former Bank of America Vice Chair Anne Finucane for 2022.

