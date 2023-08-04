Sports Catch a New England Patriots game at Gillette Stadium this season The 2023 regular season begins on Sunday, Sept. 10. The Patriots open the 2023 season at home against the Eagles. AP

The Patriots kick off the 2023 regular season on Sunday, Sept. 10, hosting the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium at 4:25 p.m. This year will mark the first time since 1995 that the team has opened the season with back-to-back home games — they’ll host the Miami Dolphins the following week on Sunday, Sept. 17 at 8:20 p.m.

The Patriots play their fourth ever International Series game this year on Sunday, Nov. 12 at 9:30 a.m., hosting the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt, Germany. They’ll play five nationally-televised games this season, including the Frankfurt game and the Sept. 17 game, along with three consecutive games in December — Dec. 7 in Pittsburgh, Dec. 18 at home against the Kansas City Chiefs, and Dec. 24 in Denver.

The Patriots end their regular season in early January at a home game against the New York Jets, the date and time of which are to be announced. Get the latest Patriots updates here.

Fans can get tickets from Patriots.com, or check other sites like Ticketmaster, Seat Geek, and StubHub. The Patriots 2023 regular season home game schedule is as follows:

Sunday, Sept 10 vs. Eagles, 4:25 p.m.

Sunday, Sept 17 vs. Dolphins, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct 8 vs. Saints, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Oct 22 vs. Bills, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Nov 5 vs. Commanders, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Nov 12 vs. Colts, 9:30 a.m.

Sunday, Dec 3 vs. Chargers, 1 p.m.

Monday, Dec 18 vs. Chiefs, 8:15 p.m.

TBD vs. Jets, TBD

