Sports Catch a Red Sox game at Fenway Park Check out the 2023 home game lineup. Fenway Park hosts 81 home games between March 30 and Sept. 27.

The Red Sox kick off the 2023 regular season March 30 at 2:10 p.m. against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park. Major League Baseball announced that this season, as part of a new collective bargaining agreement, it is debuting a schedule in which every team will face all other 29 clubs at some point in the season. This will result in two fewer series per year against division opponents.

The season opener marks the first of four series against the Orioles this season. The Sox will now play four series against all other AL East opponents— two home and two away. The club won’t face off against the Yankees until June 9 at Yankee Stadium, and the team will travel to Oracle Park for the first time since 2016 to play the San Francisco Giants July 28-30.

Fans can get tickets from MLB.com here, or check other sites like Ticketmaster, Seat Geek, and StubHub.

The Red Sox 2023 regular season home game schedule is as follows:

March 30 vs. Orioles, 2:10 p.m.

April 1 vs. Orioles, 4:10 p.m.

April 2 vs. Orioles, 1:35 p.m.

April 3 vs. Pirates, 7:10 p.m.

April 4 vs. Pirates, 7:10 p.m.

April 5 vs. Pirates, 1:35 p.m.

April 14 vs. Angels, 7:10 p.m.

April 15 vs. Angels, 4:10 p.m.

April 16 vs. Angels, 1:35 p.m.

April 17 vs. Angels, 11:10 a.m.

April 18 vs. Twins, 7:10 p.m.

April 19 vs. Twins, 7:10 p.m.

April 20 vs. Twins, 1:35 p.m.

April 28 vs. Guardians, 7:10 p.m.

April 29 vs. Guardians, 4:10 p.m.

April 30 vs. Guardians, 1:35 p.m.

May 1 vs. Blue Jays, 7:10 p.m.

May 2 vs. Blue Jays, 7:10 p.m. (TBS)

May 3 vs. Blue Jays, 7:10 p.m.

May 4 vs. Blue Jays, 6:10 p.m.

May 12 vs. Cardinals, 7:10 p.m.

May 13 vs. Cardinals, 4:10 p.m.

May 14 vs. Cardinals, 7:08 p.m.

May 15 vs. Mariners, 7:10 p.m.

May 16 vs. Mariners, 7:10 p.m.

May 17 vs. Mariners, 7:10 p.m.

May 30 vs. Reds, 7:10 p.m.

May 31 vs. Reds, 7:10 p.m.

June 1 vs. Reds, 7:10 p.m.

June 2 vs. Rays, 7:10 p.m.

June 3 vs. Rays, 1:10 p.m.

June 3 vs. Rays, 7:10 p.m.

June 4 vs. Rays, 1:35 p.m.

June 12 vs. Rockies, 7:10 p.m.

June 13 vs. Rockies, 7:10 p.m.

June 14 vs. Rockies, 7:10 p.m.

June 16 vs. Yankees, 7:10 p.m.

June 17 vs. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.

June 18 vs. Yankees, 7:08 p.m. (ESPN)

June 27 vs. Marlins, 7:10 p.m.

June 28 vs. Marlins, 7:10 p.m.

June 29 vs. Marlins, 6:10 p.m.

July 4 vs. Rangers, 1:35 p.m.

July 5 vs. Rangers, 7:10 p.m.

July 6 vs. Rangers, 7:10 p.m.

July 7 vs. Athletics, 7:10 p.m.

July 8 vs. Athletics, 4:10 p.m.

July 9 vs. Athletics, 1:35 p.m.

July 21 vs. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

July 22 vs. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

July 23 vs. Mets, TBD

July 25 vs. Braves, 7:10 p.m.

July 26 vs. Braves, 7:10 p.m.

Aug 4 vs. Jays, 7:10 p.m.

Aug 5 vs. Jays, 4:10 p.m.

Aug 6 vs. Jays, 1:35 p.m.

Aug 7 vs. Royals, 7:10 p.m.

Aug 8 vs. Royals, 7:10 p.m.

Aug 9 vs. Royals, 7:10 p.m.

Aug 10 vs. Royals, 7:10 p.m.

Aug 11 vs. Tigers, 7:10 p.m.

Aug 12 vs. Tigers, 4:10 p.m.

Aug 13 vs. Tigers, 12:05 p.m.

Aug 25 vs. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.

Aug 26 vs. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Aug 27 vs. Dodgers, TBD

Aug 28 vs. Astros, 7:10 p.m.

Aug 29 vs. Astros, 7:10 p.m.

Aug 30 vs. Astros, 4:10 p.m.

Sept 8 vs. Orioles, 7:10 p.m.

Sept 9 vs. Orioles, 4:10 p.m.

Sept 10 vs. Orioles, 1:35 p.m.

Sept 11 vs. Yankees, 7:10 p.m.

Sept 12 vs. Yankees, 7:10 p.m.

Sept 13 vs. Yankees, 7:10 p.m.

Sept 14 vs. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.

Sept 22 vs. White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Sept 23 vs. White Sox, 4:10 p.m.

Sept 24 vs. White Sox, 1:35 p.m.

Sept 26 vs. Rays, 7:10 p.m.

Sept 27 vs. Rays, 6:10 p.m.

