Sports Celebrate a Boston tradition at the BAA Half Marathon The 13.1-mile race winds through the Emerald Necklace. Runners cross the finish line at the 125th Boston Marathon in October 2021. Courtesy of BAA

Event Link https://www.baa.org/races/baa-half-marathon Event Ticket Link https://www.baa.org/races/baa-half-marathon/registration

The Boston Athletic Association holds its annual half marathon on Sunday, November 13. While the Boston Marathon has been running for well over a hundred years, since 1897, the half marathon is the race’s much younger sibling, inaugurated in 2001. Since then, the 13.1-mile race on the scenic Emerald Necklace course has wound through Fredrick Law Olmsted’s string of public green spaces that stretches from Back Bay to Dorchester each autumn.

Limited slots are still open for this year’s half marathon, presented by the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund. The race starts at 8 a.m. at White Stadium in Franklin Park. The out-and-back course proceeds out of Franklin Park to the Arnold Arboretum, then heads past Jamaica Pond and Olmsted Park and up the Riverway. The turnaround is at the 4.75 mile marker, just before the Riverway becomes Fenway, and then the course loops back along the other side of Jamaica Pond before turning back into Franklin Park, winding around animal enclosures in the Franklin Park Zoo, and ending on the track back in White Stadium.

Advertisement:

Proceeds from the race benefit the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund, along with the Emerald Necklace Conservancy. To register for this year’s half marathon, visit the BAA’s website. Participants have about three hours to complete the race—the finish line closes around 11:20 a.m. Refreshments, including burgers and smoothies, will be served to runners after the race in the finish area.

To track participants during the race and to see live leaderboards and other race information, download the BAA Racing App. The BAA strongly recommends that participants and attendees get to the course via the T, the commuter rail, or the BAA’s shuttle bus service. More transportation information is available here.

Need weekend plans? The best events in the city, delivered to your inbox Submit your email Enter your email address Sign up

See More Events