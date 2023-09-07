Sports Cheer on the rowers at the Head of the Charles The largest two-day regatta in the world returns to Cambridge Oct. 20-22. Rowers at the annual Head of the Charles. Photo by Adam Glanzman/Courtesy of HOCR

October brings the Head of the Charles regatta (HOCR) to the Charles River in Cambridge, drawing world-class athletes to Boston for the two-day spectacle. This year’s regatta takes place October 20-22, drawing hundreds of thousands of spectators to the banks of the Charles.

Over 11,000 athletes, including some of the world’s best crew teams, compete in the regatta each year. Competing athletes’ skill levels range from novice to Olympic, and the most prestigious races, the men’s and women’s elite and championship races, happen on Saturday afternoon. Find this year’s provisional race schedule here.

Spectating is free and open to the public, and some spectator-favorite spots to watch the race are the BU Bridge, where you’ll have unobstructed views of the starting line; Riverbend Park and the John W. Weeks footbridge; Eliot Bridge, the closest bridge to the finish line and the most likely spot for collisions; and Christian Herter Park, a wide open space near the finish line with a Nightshift beer garden.

The entire three-mile stretch of the Charles where the races take place, from the Boston University DeWolfe Boathouse to Herter Park in Allston, is activated that weekend with vendors and popup bars. Casual food vendor hubs include Reunion Village at the race’s halfway point on the Cambridge side, FALS Bar near the finish line, and the Weld Exhibit, which also sells regatta merchandise. The Directors’ Tent and the Eliot Bridge Enclosure offer more high-end, private options with boxes and lunch buffets. Into rowing yourself? Visit the Rowing and Fitness Expo at the finish line to test out top notch gear.

