Sports Race for disabled veterans at the DAV 5K on Castle Island The road race raises funds for the nonprofit Disabled American Veterans. Runners cross the finish line at last year's DAV 5K. Courtesy of DAV 5K Boston

This Veterans’ Day Weekend, the DAV 5K returns to South Boston to honor veterans and raise funds for the Disabled American Veterans. DAV teams up with the Department of Conservation and Recreation for the Castle Island race, the only 5K in Boston that finishes inside Fort Independence.

The flat, fast course starts at Fort Independence, circling the fort before heading down Head Island Causeway to William J. Day Boulevard, then backtracking to the finish line at the fort. Prizes will be awarded to the race winners, along with the top three teams and top three individual fundraisers.

Check in for this year’s 5K, presented by Encore Boston Harbor, starts at 7 a.m., with opening ceremonies at 9:15 am. The race begins at 10 a.m. Participants also have the option of a one-mile walk, starting at 10:05 a.m. The race welcomes runners, walkers, and wheelchair athletes of all abilities.

The DAV 5K Run to Honor Veterans raises awareness for DAV’s mission: providing support to disabled veterans and their families. A nonprofit charity, DAV has more than a million members nationwide, and their Massachusetts department helps veterans with services like providing rides to medical appointments and helping veterans obtain needed benefits.

All veterans receive free registration or $15 registration with a runner shirt. Regular registration price starts at $40, and increases to $50 after October 31. Boston’s DAV 5K is currently accepting donations and volunteer requests. Discover more information on its website.

