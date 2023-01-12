Sports Witness stunts and speed at Monster Jam Monster Jam takes over Gillette Stadium in May. Monster truck "Kraken," driven by Nick Pagliarulo. Courtesy of Monster Jam

Monster truck drivers will compete at Gillette Stadium in races and freestyle competitions for a slot at the Monster Jam World Finals in July. Twelve athletes will drive their 12,000 pound monster trucks, with names like Grave Digger, Megalodon, and El Toro Loco, around a dirt course in contests of both skill and speed.

The family-friendly motorsports event kicks off at 2:30 p.m. on May 6 at the Monster Jam Pit Party, where fans will find meet-and-greets, inflatable slides, a remote-control truck course, temporary tattoos, and a photo op with the series trophy. Fans will then take their seats by 6 p.m. for Monster Jam Trackside, featuring competition previews, driver interviews, and opening ceremonies.

The show starts at 7 p.m., when the world-class athletes perform stunts and race up to 70 miles per hour in flashy trucks with oversized terra tires. These specialized off-road vehicles are designed to protect the drivers while they perform show-stopping tricks like backflips, wheelies, and obstacle jumps. The winner will be crowned the Stadium Series Red Champion and head to Nashville on July 1 for a shot at becoming the Monster Jam World Champion.

Tickets are currently on sale on Ticketmaster for Monster Jam preferred customers, and will open to the public on Jan. 17. Fans can sign up to become a Monster Jam insider for access to the presale code.

