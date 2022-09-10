Technology This event has passed. Check out other things to do instead. Attend Startup Boston Week 2022 Startup Boston

Startup Boston Week is a five-day virtual event from Sept. 19 to 23 with educational content and networking that one could need to start or scale a startup.

Each event track is designed specifically for a functional role in mind and each event is tagged according to company stage.

Attendees can watch and interact with speakers remotely via Goldcast, an interactive video conferencing platform.

A handful of networking events will take place in-person in the city of Boston.

Additional information pertaining to time and location of in-person gatherings will be provided at a later time.

