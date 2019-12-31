USA Today says this New England state is one of ’10 beer scenes you should experience in 2020′

A New England state with its own brewery map and passport just landed on USA Today’s list of “10 beer scenes you should experience in 2020.”

Rhode Island may be small, but its beer presence is mighty, wrote USA Today, which means it should absolutely “be on your radar” in the new year.

Here’s what USA Today wrote about the Ocean State’s beer scene:

“Rhode Island is only 37 miles wide and 48 miles long and within those state lines is a beer trail that’s 22 breweries across. How can such a small state rock so many breweries? The state has a long history in brewing beer, starting with the Narragansett Brewing Company founded in 1890. Even though Prohibition and strict state regulations were a setback, once the laws were lifted, brewers were eager to get back to business. To experience the best beers that Rhode Island has to offer, the Rhode Island Brewers Guild created a brewery passport to help guide travelers on their journey.”

Check out the entire list of beer scenes you should experience in 2020.