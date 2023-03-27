Boston Marathon These hotels, Airbnbs near the Boston Marathon route still have availability Still need a place to stay for the Boston Marathon? Here are a few options. A one bedroom suite at the Fairmont Copley Plaza. Fairmont Copley Plaza

Travelers looking for accommodations near the Boston Marathon route can still find a place to stay ahead of Marathon Monday.

Some hotels, like The Lenox Hotel near the finish line, are fully booked. But other Boston hotels not only have availability but are ratcheting up the marathon experience with special signs, sips, and suppers.

Hotel Commonwealth is organizing a “final mile cheering section” for guests on April 17, complete with bells and signs provided by the hotel. Over at Hotel AKA Back Bay, guests will eat a gourmet spaghetti dinner at the hotel’s restaurant, Precinct Kitchen + Bar. And at Fairmont Copley Plaza, guests will eat carb-loading pasta specials and sip a cocktail special featuring Samuel Adams 26.2 Brew, the official beer of the Boston Marathon, at the hotel’s OAK Long Bar + Kitchen.

Advertisement:

Ahead, discover hotels and Airbnbs that still have rooms available for the Boston Marathon.

Fairmont Copley Plaza

138 St. James Ave., Boston

Availability all weekend, with rates starting at $739 per night.

Hotel AKA Back Bay

154 Berkeley St., Boston

Three-night stays available starting at $795 per night

Hotel AKA Boston Common

90 Tremont St., Boston

Availability all weekend, with one night stays on Marathon Monday starting at $595 per night.

Hotel Commonwealth

500 Commonwealth Ave., Boston

Availability all weekend with rates from $489 to $689 per night.

Mandarin Oriental, Boston

776 Boylston St., Boston

Availability Friday through Monday with rates starting at $1,025.

Revere Hotel

200 Stuart St., Boston

Availability on Friday and Monday for $399 to $599 per night.

Private room on Airbnb

This private room in a rental unit in Boston within walking distance of the marathon finish line is $86 per night with a three-night minimum.

One bedroom rental on Airbnb

This renovated rental unit in Back Bay has one bedroom and one bathroom for $253 per night with a four-night minimum.

Rental unit on Airbnb

This one bedroom, one bathroom rental unit is on the corner of Dartmouth & Newbury Streets in Back Bay, a half-block from the Boston Marathon finish line. It’s available for $300 per night with a three-night minimum.

Studio suite on Airbnb

Located in Brighton, four miles from downtown, the Boston Landing train stop is a five-minute walk away, and the inbound train provides easy access to Copley Square. It’s available for $112 per night with a three-night minimum.