These hotels, Airbnbs near the Boston Marathon route still have availability

Travelers looking for accommodations near the Boston Marathon route can still find a place to stay ahead of Marathon Monday.
Some hotels, like The Lenox Hotel near the finish line, are fully booked. But other Boston hotels not only have availability but are ratcheting up the marathon experience with special signs, sips, and suppers.
Hotel Commonwealth is organizing a “final mile cheering section” for guests on April 17, complete with bells and signs provided by the hotel. Over at Hotel AKA Back Bay, guests will eat a gourmet spaghetti dinner at the hotel’s restaurant, Precinct Kitchen + Bar. And at Fairmont Copley Plaza, guests will eat carb-loading pasta specials and sip a cocktail special featuring Samuel Adams 26.2 Brew, the official beer of the Boston Marathon, at the hotel’s OAK Long Bar + Kitchen.
Ahead, discover hotels and Airbnbs that still have rooms available for the Boston Marathon.
Fairmont Copley Plaza
138 St. James Ave., Boston
Availability all weekend, with rates starting at $739 per night.
Hotel AKA Back Bay
154 Berkeley St., Boston
Three-night stays available starting at $795 per night
Hotel AKA Boston Common
90 Tremont St., Boston
Availability all weekend, with one night stays on Marathon Monday starting at $595 per night.
Hotel Commonwealth
500 Commonwealth Ave., Boston
Availability all weekend with rates from $489 to $689 per night.
Mandarin Oriental, Boston
776 Boylston St., Boston
Availability Friday through Monday with rates starting at $1,025.
Revere Hotel
200 Stuart St., Boston
Availability on Friday and Monday for $399 to $599 per night.
Private room on Airbnb
This private room in a rental unit in Boston within walking distance of the marathon finish line is $86 per night with a three-night minimum.
One bedroom rental on Airbnb
This renovated rental unit in Back Bay has one bedroom and one bathroom for $253 per night with a four-night minimum.
Rental unit on Airbnb
This one bedroom, one bathroom rental unit is on the corner of Dartmouth & Newbury Streets in Back Bay, a half-block from the Boston Marathon finish line. It’s available for $300 per night with a three-night minimum.
Studio suite on Airbnb
Located in Brighton, four miles from downtown, the Boston Landing train stop is a five-minute walk away, and the inbound train provides easy access to Copley Square. It’s available for $112 per night with a three-night minimum.
