CEO says Southwest needs union pay cuts to avoid furloughs

A Southwest Airlines flight is shown taking off from Salt Lake City International Airport Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
A Southwest Airlines flight is shown taking off from Salt Lake City International Airport Tuesday, April 7, 2020. –Rick Bowmer / AP
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
DAVID KOENIG,
AP
October 6, 2020 | 10:30 AM

DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines will cut pay for nonunion workers in January and says union workers must also accept less pay or face furloughs next year as the pandemic continues to hammer the airline business.

Chairman and CEO Gary Kelly said Monday that unless the federal government gives airlines more money, Southwest will have to sharply cut spending to avoid losing billions of dollars every quarter until a coronavirus vaccine is widely available. Air travel is down nearly 70% from a year ago.

“We would have to wipe out a large swath of salaries, wages and benefits to match the low traffic levels to have any hope of just breaking even,” Kelly said in a video to employees.

Advertisement

Union officials said the company should find options other than pay cuts.

Southwest, the fourth-biggest U.S. airline by revenue, recently said it is burning about $17 million a day. It lost $915 million in the second quarter and borrowed billions while cutting back on flights to conserve cash.

Kelly said he won’t get a base salary through 2021 and non-union employees will see a 10% pay cut Jan. 1 to avoid layoffs through 2021. Southwest will negotiate similar cuts from union workers, who represent about 85% of the workforce.

Southwest Airlines Co. had about 61,000 employees in June but at least 4,200 agreed to leave. At least 12,500 more took long-term leaves of absence.

Pay for union pilots, flight attendants, mechanics and ground workers are governed by long-term contracts, but Kelly wants “reasonable concessions” by Jan. 1.

Southwest brags that it has never laid off employees in its roughly 50-year history. The Dallas-based carrier — along with Delta Air Lines — convinced thousands of workers to take early retirement or buyouts but avoided layoffs or furloughs. In contrast, American Airlines and United Airlines furloughed 32,000 workers between them last week.

All the carriers are lobbying Congress and the White House for another $25 billion in taxpayer money to pay workers for the next six months. That’s on top of up to $50 billion in cash and loans that Congress approved in March. Kelly said pay cuts would be rescinded if Congress approves more money.

Advertisement

The president and chief negotiator for the Southwest pilots’ union said in a memo to members that they will fight to prevent furloughs. They said Southwest can find other ways to save money, and that it has enough cash to last more than two years.

Southwest flight attendants began contract negotiations in late 2018, long before the pandemic. President Lyn Montgomery said Kelly’s remarks should galvanize union members to push lawmakers for more federal relief “before we go down the road of cracking open our contracts and taking out pay and quality-of-life benefits that took us decades to earn.”

Montgomery said 5,400, or 32%, or Southwest’s 17,000 flight attendants have already left or taken extended leaves, and those who remain are stressed.

“They are worried about both jobs and (contract) concessions,” she said. “They are worried about working during COVID-19.”

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Business Health Lifestyle Travel Coronavirus

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Barrett’s Haunted Mansion
Haunted Houses
Some New England haunted houses are open. Here's what to know if you go. October 6, 2020 | 10:28 AM
Getting to Grafton Notch State Park can be just as scenic as the hike through the park itself. The Grafton Notch scenic byway starts in Newry and follows Route 26 to the state park. Or for a longer drive, start in Naples and pass through the edge of the White Mountain National Forest.
Fall
The New York Times recommends these fall hikes and drives in Mass. and Maine October 6, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Commuter traffic is essentially nonexistent due to the virus outbreak as a few cars pass under a sign urging out of state visitors to quarantine for 14 days on the Zakim Bridge into Downtown Boston, Friday morning, April 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Travel Restrictions
Massachusetts removes 4 more states from quarantine exemption list October 2, 2020 | 7:30 PM
Race Point Beach in Provincetown.
Cape Cod
Here's how Cape Cod officials feel about the summer season October 2, 2020 | 2:50 PM
Fall foliage along the Kancamagus Highway in the White Mountains on Thursday, Oct. 10.
Leaf Peeping
Where is the best place to see fall foliage in New England? October 2, 2020 | 2:25 PM
United Airlines will offer COVID-19 testing Oct. 15.
Flights
Here are the U.S. airlines offering COVID-19 testing to travelers October 1, 2020 | 4:20 PM
A cabin for rent at Rustic Log Cabins in Lisbon, N.H.
Travel
This small mountain town in New England is great for a fall escape October 1, 2020 | 4:00 PM
American Airlines planes sit on the tarmac at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) in Dallas, Texas, U.S., on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. Airline passenger numbers in the U.S. totaled 797,699 on Sept. 28, compared with 2.37 million the same weekday a year earlier, according to the Transportation Security Administration. Photographer: Angus Mordant/Bloomberg
Travel
American, United to furlough 32,000 as time runs out on aid October 1, 2020 | 10:08 AM
A luxury yurt rental in Vermont.
Local Getaway
Forbes says this luxury yurt in Vermont is perfect for your next adventure September 29, 2020 | 10:19 AM
White Mountains fall foliage 2020 drone video
Fall Foliage
Watch breathtaking footage of this year's fall foliage in the White Mountains September 29, 2020 | 5:00 AM
A photo provided by the Sea View Koh Chang resort, of the Sea View Koh Chang resort on the island of Koh Chang in Thailand. Under Thailand’s criminal defamation law, an American man was arrested in September 2020, after posting a negative review about the resort. (Sea View Koh Chang via The New York Times)
Travel
American could face prison in Thailand after posting negative reviews of a resort September 28, 2020 | 1:10 PM
Hawaiian Airlines
Flights
Another U.S. airline will offer COVID-19 testing to customers September 28, 2020 | 11:42 AM
Rhode Island Spirits craft distillery in Pawtucket, Rhode Island.
Travel
A New England distillery just ranked among the top 3 new craft distilleries in America September 25, 2020 | 3:49 PM
Amtrak's Northeast Regional train.
Travel Deals
Amtrak is offering a buy one, get one free sale on Northeast Regional and Acela September 24, 2020 | 3:59 PM
You can work from this guest room at Mandarin Oriental, Boston.
HOTEL OFFICE
Tired of working from home? You can work from these Boston hotels September 24, 2020 | 2:13 PM
United Airlines will offer COVID-19 testing Oct. 15.
Travel
Travelers on this U.S. airline can soon get a rapid COVID-19 test the day they travel September 24, 2020 | 11:54 AM
United Airlines
TRAVEL
This United Airlines map allows you to browse vacation destinations within your budget September 23, 2020 | 5:57 PM
Two Adirondack chairs sat on a vacant dock along the misty shore of the Androscoggin River in Turner, Maine.
Fall biking
2 local bike rides ranked among the best in the U.S. for seeing fall foliage September 22, 2020 | 2:43 PM
Flights
JetBlue is adding these 4 nonstop routes in Connecticut September 22, 2020 | 12:21 PM
Travel
How Salem will be different this October due to COVID-19 September 21, 2020 | 11:06 AM
Inside Foxwoods Resort Casino.
Travel
This New England casino just ranked the best in the U.S. outside of Las Vegas September 21, 2020 | 11:02 AM
Food being delivered at the airport by AtYourGate.
Flights
New amenities are available at Logan Airport September 18, 2020 | 1:10 PM
09/04/2020 -Atlanta, Georgia - United Airlines customer service agent Wendy Payne wears a mask as she works with a customer at a ticket counter in the domestic terminal at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Friday, September 4, 2020. (Alyssa Pointer / Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Flights
Here’s what a Harvard study says about masks during air travel September 17, 2020 | 3:33 PM
Stow, Mass.-09/22/17-Friday was the first day of autumn as Daniel Noe Jr. (cq), 2 from East Boston stood on the bottom rung of an apple-picking ladder, as he father, Daniel, who has his baby, Noemi, 8 months strapped to him, picked apples from a tree at Honey Pot Hill Orchards. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(metro)
Apple Picking
The best apple orchard in New England, according to Boston.com readers September 16, 2020 | 5:00 AM
View of Mount Mansfield, the highest peak in Vermont, from Stowe.
Fall Foliage
What experts are saying about the 2020 fall foliage season in New England September 15, 2020 | 5:00 AM
A carload of moviegoers at the Wellfleet Drive-In drove their auto into outer space watching the blockbuster hit “Apollo 13’’ in the summer of 1995.
The best
New England has 3 of the 10 best drive-in movie theaters in the U.S., according to Fodor's Travel September 14, 2020 | 12:32 PM
nightly spirits ghost tour
The Best
The best ghost tour in America is in Boston, according to USA Today readers September 12, 2020 | 5:00 AM
The Belkin Family Lookout Farm, located in Natick, attracts families for the apple and peach picking and the hard cider bar, Sunday, September 1, 2019. Gary Higgins For The Boston Globe
U-Pick
Where are the best places to pick apples in New England? September 10, 2020 | 4:41 PM
The 2020 maze at Treworgy Family Orchards in Levant, Maine.
Corn Mazes
New England has 2 of the top-ranked corn mazes in America September 10, 2020 | 5:00 AM
A guest room at 907 Main in Cambridge.
Openings
How a boutique hotel in Cambridge opened amid a pandemic September 10, 2020 | 5:00 AM