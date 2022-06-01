Cape Cod Travel Take a look inside Cape Cod’s renovated Pelham House Resort and its new properties Pelham on Main and Pelham on Earle opened in April. Pelham House Resort in Dennis Port. Pelham House Resort

A Cape Cod hotel on Nantucket Sound has debuted a new look and two new properties.

Owner John McCarthy completed extensive renovations at Pelham House Resort in Dennis Port, which The Boston Globe reported cost $20 million.

Then, McCarthy opened two more properties in April: Pelham on Main in West Dennis and Pelham on Earl in West Harwich.

A guest room at Pelham House Resort in Dennis Port. Pelham House Resort

Guests at Pelham House Resort, which McCarthy’s family has owned and operated since 1997, can choose from 33 rooms and suites with access to ocean views, according to a spokesperson for the resort. Amenities include onsite dining, a pool, a jacuzzi, a private beach, an outdoor poolside bar, and 8,000 square feet of indoor meeting rooms and outdoor spaces.

Dining areas, located inside a new two-story main building with a ballroom, include the heated Rooftop and The Sea Level Room, complete with an outdoor patio and fire pits.

New dining at Pelham House Resort. Pelham House Resort

“Rooms inside the Pelham House Resort were stripped to the studs and rebuilt,” wrote The Boston Globe. “The once unassuming accommodations now possess an air of seaside sophistication.”

Pelham on Earle in Harwich. Pelham House Resort

The rooms sport private ocean-view decks, new furnishings, deluxe bedding, and walk-in showers. There’s also air conditioning. HDTVs, microwaves, mini refrigerators, Keurig coffee makers, and complimentary WiFi.

ADA compliant rooms are available upon request.

A guest room at Pelham on Earle. Pelham House Resort

McCarthy purchased and then renovated the nearby Commodore Inn in Harwich, renaming it Pelham on Earle, and the nearby Inn on Swan River in West Dennis, renaming it Pelham on Main.

Pelham on Main in West Dennis. Pelham House Resort

The two properties each offer 27 guest rooms, complete with new furniture, bathrooms, vinyl plank floors, and TVs. The rooms at Pelham on Earle also feature cathedral ceilings and fireplaces. Both hotels have outdoor pool areas, and Pelham on Earle also offers a bar, dining, and event space.

A guest room at Pelham on Main. Pelham House Resort

A shuttle service runs between the three properties so guests at Pelham on Earle and Pelham on Main have access to Pelham House Resort’s private beach, pool area, and dining options.

Rates for Pelham House Resort start at $309, while rates at Pelham on Earle start at $289 and Pelham on Main start at $259.