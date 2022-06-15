Cape Cod Travel Cape Cod towns have so many great beaches. Here’s why you should visit them. "We have such a beautiful, beautiful series of beaches. I mean, expanses of sand that — it's unrivaled. It really is." Coast Guard Beach in Eastham, part of the Cape Cod National Seashore. Flickr/Massachusetts Office of Travel & Tourism

There are so many scenic beaches stretching across Cape Cod, choosing a sandy spot for your sun-soaked afternoon this season may seem daunting.

The six beaches that make up the Cape Cod National Seashore are always a safe bet: Coast Guard Beach and Nauset Light Beach in Eastham; Marconi Beach in Wellfleet; Head of the Meadow Beach in Truro; and Race Point Beach and Herring Cove Beach in Provincetown.

Coast Guard Beach was just named one of the top 10 beaches in America by Dr. Stephen Leatherman, also known as “Dr. Beach.”

The Cape Cod National Seashore, which drew 4 million visitors in 2021, was named one of the most visited parks in the U.S. by the National Park Service earlier this year.

Whether on the seashore or beyond, Cape Cod town clerks shared their favorite sandy spots with us and why the destinations inspire them year after year.

Barnstable

Sunset at Sandy Neck Beach in Barnstable. – Judy Croci

Ann Quirk, town clerk in Barnstable, loves spending time at Sandy Neck Beach, also known as Bodfish Beach. It’s located at Sandy Neck Beach Park in West Barnstable.

The park allows camping and beachgoers can soak in the sun and play in the surf, or take a scenic drive in the sand with an ORV (off-road vehicle) permit, she said.

“It’s a beautiful area with dunes,” Quirk said. “If you have an off-road vehicle, you can actually drive out there on the beach. It’s a beautiful, beautiful location.”

Bourne

Sunset at Monument Beach in Bourne. Shiran Pasternak/flickr

Sure, Monument Beach, a town beach on scenic Phinneys Harbor, has the sand, surf, and sunshine. But it also has great food, said Peter Meier, chairman of the board of selectmen and a lifelong resident of Bourne.

The beach has a concession stand and Becky’s Bakery nearby, he said, adding that the popular Shore Road business sometimes has a line “down the street.”

“They make fresh cookies, muffins,” he said. “You can smell the fresh pies going out the door.”

Brewster

Sunset at Crosby Landing Beach in Brewster. – Colette Williams

Crosby Landing Beach is a great place to enjoy the Brewster Flats, said Colette Williams said, town clerk in Brewster.

The tidal flats on the coastline of Cape Cod Bay, which stretch nearly 10 miles from Brewster to North Eastham, measure about 12,000 acres at low tide and are the largest flats in North America, according to capecodlife.com.

“If it’s low tide, the flats go out forever,” she said, and the kids “have a grand old time” playing in the tidal pools and catching hermit crabs and periwinkles.

She also loves Saint’s Landing Beach, where she enjoys lounging on the sand with friends and having a picnic lunch.

Dennis

The sunset at Corporation Beach in Dennis. – Terri Bunce

Dennis has the most beaches of any town on the Cape, said Terri Bunce, town clerk in Dennis. Dennis boasts 20 beaches, stretching along Cape Cod Bay to the north and Nantucket Sound to the south.

When she wants to relax, Bunce spends time on Corporation Beach, which she calls a “hot spot” for watching the sunset.

“It has a natural charm and beauty,” she said. “It’s best at low tide when there is more beach to walk on.”

Another beach worth checking out in Dennis is Mayflower Beach, popular with tourists and where the town’s annual Sand Sculpting Contest takes place, she said.

Orleans

Nauset Beach in Orleans. Kelly Darling

Beach goers can take a four-wheel drive out onto Nauset Beach with a special permit and enjoy water views, dunes, and wildlife, said Kelly Darling, town clerk of Orleans.

“It is extremely unique to drive through the dunes,” Darling said. “The first time, I was just blown away by how beautiful it was.”

She also recommends watching a sunrise from the sand.

“It is the Atlantic Ocean, so it’s big waves and cold water and dunes and just everything one would expect with that experience,” she said.

Provincetown

Herring Cove Beach in Provincetown. – David Lyon / The Boston Globe

“You don’t realize how extensive our beaches are,” said Emmett Catanese, town clerk in Provincetown. “We have such a beautiful, beautiful series of beaches. I mean, expanses of sand that — it’s unrivaled. It really is.”

He likes to meet friends at the Herring Cove Beach pavilion and relax on a bench there.

“Sometimes you can see the whales from that spot,” he said. “You can watch the whale spouts, so bring your binoculars. You can see them with the plain eye, too. Sometimes you can see the tail, but you mostly see the spouts. I can’t think of anything cooler than that.”

Sandwich

East Sandwich Beach in Sandwich. Photography by Anne-Marie / flickr

Taylor White, town clerk in Sandwich, recommends visitors spend time on East Sandwich Beach.

The long sandy stretch of sand on Cape Cod Bay has calm water bordered by grassy dunes.

“As far as beaches go in Sandwich, I’d have to say East Sandwich Beach is the best,” he said. “It’s not as rocky as many of our other beaches and has large sandbars and tide pools during low tide.”

Wellfleet

Duck Harbor Beach in Wellfleet. kke227 / flicker

Jennifer Congel, town clerk for Wellfleet, loves to collect rocks and tiny shells on Duck Harbor Beach.

“It’s a really special place,” she said.

It is also very scenic.

“A lot of people go to Duck Harbor for the sunsets,” she said.

Yarmouth

The Bass Hole Boardwalk at Gray’s Beach in Yarmouth. – Town of Yarmouth

The Bass Hole Boardwalk at Gray’s Beach, an 800-foot boardwalk that extends out over the salt marsh into Cape Cod Bay, is never a bad idea, said Mary Maslowski, town clerk for Yarmouth.

“It’s just a peaceful place,” she said. “It’s a place for a morning walk with a cup of coffee to watch the sea birds and see some of the wildlife. Or it’s a nice place to watch the sunset over Cape Cod Bay.”

Gray’s Beach, also known as Bass Hole, has a picnic area, restrooms, walking trails, a playground, and great tide pools perfect for young beachgoers, she said.