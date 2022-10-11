Cape Cod Travel Mass. has one of the best destinations in the U.S. to visit during the off-season, according to Fodor’s Travel The destination is known as a summertime escape. The 2022 Wellfleet Oysterfest takes place Oct. 15-16. Massachusetts Office of Travel & Tourism / Flickr

A popular summertime destination in Massachusetts is also one of the best fall getaways in America, according to Fodor’s Travel.

The publication released a list of the 11 best U.S. destinations to visit during the fall off-season and included Cape Cod.

“Autumn is traditionally a time that falls between peak and off-peak seasons for travel when summer tourism crowds dwindle, and there’s a respite between the rush of warm weather travel and winter holidays,” Fodor’s wrote. “This time of year can be a fantastic (and more affordable) time to plan a trip, especially to certain destinations that are primarily known for hosting hoards of summer or winter visitors.”

Advertisement:

Here’s what Fodor’s wrote about Cape Cod:

“Take an autumn trip to Chatham, Massachusetts, at the southeastern tip of Cape Cod, and experience an array of special fall happenings on the enchanting New England coast. It’s perfect timing for animal lovers, as September and early October are when the whales make their annual migration south. In mid-October, Wellfleet Oysterfest (one of the most well-known annual Cape festivals!) features music, oyster-shucking competitions, local craft vendors, and plenty of food and drink paying homage to the town’s celebrated oyster industry. Take a trip to Lighthouse Beach, one of the most scenic coastlines in Chatham, to explore the historic Chatham Lighthouse. Dine at Cuvée at Chatham Inn, which serves a seasonally inspired menu, currently offers a generous selection of fall harvest dishes made of fresh, locally sourced ingredients.” — Fodor’s Travel

Check out the 11 best U.S. destinations to visit during the fall off-season. And check out Boston.com’s Cape Cod Travel Guide for Cape Cod travel inspiration this season.