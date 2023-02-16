Cape Cod Travel A Cape Cod hotel just earned five-star status from Forbes Travel Guide for the first time It's the only New England newcomer on this year's five-star list. Chatham Bars Inn on Cape Cod just achieved five-star status by Forbes Travel Guide. Chatham Bars Inn

Cape Cod’s Chatham Bars Inn is celebrating this week after achieving a prestigious five-star rating by Forbes Travel Guide.

The luxury waterfront hotel in Chatham, a Cape Cod staple for more than a century, is the only New England newcomer to the 2023 five-star list. The publication’s 65th annual list features 360 five-star, 585 four-star and 433 recommended hotels worldwide.

“These are outstanding, often iconic properties with virtually flawless service and amazing facilities,” wrote Forbes Travel Guide about its five-star properties.

“Five STARS! We are thrilled to announce Chatham Bars Inn has received the coveted Five Star Award from Forbes Travel Guide, the only independent, global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas,” Chatham Bars Inn officials wrote on the property’s Facebook page. “We are so proud of our team and look forward to continuing to offer exceptional service and unforgettable vacation experiences to all our beloved guests.”

Thirteen other New England hotels achieved five-star status once again. In Boston, they are Boston Harbor Hotel, Encore Boston Harbor, Four Seasons Hotel Boston, Four Seasons Hotel One Dalton Street, Boston, and Mandarin Oriental, Boston.

Returning five-star winners across New England are: Chatham Inn in Chatham, Wequassett Resort & Golf Club in Harwich, Wheatleigh in Lenox, The Chanler at Cliff Walk in Newport, R.I., Ocean House and Weekapaug Inn, both in Westerly, R.I., White Barn Inn, Auberge Resorts Collection in Kennebunkport, Maine, and Twin Farms in Barnard, Vermont.

The spas at Encore Boston Harbor, Four Seasons Hotel One Dalton Street, Mandarin Oriental, and Ocean House in Westerly, R.I., again received five stars.

A fireplace suite at The Newbury Boston.

New four-star hotels in New England include The Newbury Boston in Boston, Cliff House Maine in Cape Neddick, Maine, and Mirbeau Inn & Spa Plymouth in Plymouth.

“These are exceptional properties, offering high levels of service and quality of facility to match,” Forbes Travel Guide wrote about its four-star properties.

They join returning four-star hotels The Inn at Hastings Park, InterContinental Boston, The Langham, Boston, XV Beacon, The Newbury Boston, and The Ritz-Carlton Boston, all in Boston, as well as Castle Hill Inn in Newport, R.I., The Charlotte Inn on Martha’s Vineyard, The Wauwinet on Nantucket, and Mayflower Inn & Spa, Auberge Resorts Collection in Washington, Conn.

“Travel is in an incredible position for continued growth, as people prioritize authentic, in-person experiences,” Amanda Frasier, president of ratings for Forbes Travel Guide, saod in a statement. “The hotels, ocean cruises, restaurants and spas on our 2023 Star Rating list demonstrate an impressive commitment to creating memorable environments that nurture connection, joy, and sense of place as we experience the world to its fullest.”

The winners are determined by an independent inspection process of up to 900 standards based on 75% service and 25% quality of facility completed by “incognito” inspectors who stay at the hotels.

Chatham Bars Inn was also named the best waterfront hotel in America by USA Today readers last year.

Check out the complete list of five-star hotels and other winners.