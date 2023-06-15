Cape Cod Travel This Cape Cod hotel has a new look and a new name You'll find it in Chatham. A room at Greyfinch Chatham Inn in Chatham. Greyfinch Chatham Inn

A hotel near Chatham Harbor on Cape Cod has a new look and a new name.

Greyfinch Chatham Inn, formerly known as Chatham Highlander Village Inn, reopened this month on Main Street after a property-wide renovation. The getaway is near Oyster Pond and Harding’s Beach.

The redesign of the 30-room hotel was led by Caroline Rennie, interior designer at Group One Partners in Boston.

“With an overall understated coastal feel, we wanted Greyfinch Chatham Inn to pay homage to its rich history and location while speaking to the guests of Greyfinch,” Rennie said in a statement. “The hotel’s seaside Cape Cod location inspired us to blueprint a restoration that plays with the historic yet modern rift on the classic beach getaway on the Cape.”

Guests are now met with a ceramic boat hull suspended above the front desk when they arrive in the lobby, along with woven textured light fixtures.

Advertisement:

The inn’s guest rooms feature warm woods, brass elements, custom-designed furniture, and updated bathrooms with glass showers and double vanities. The suites are equipped with kitchenettes.

Hotel amenities include a heated outdoor pool, fire pits, and areas for lawn games such as shuffleboard, cornhole, and croquet. Complimentary bicycles are available for exploring Chatham, along with a map pointing out areas of interest such the Chatham Lighthouse, Shark Center, and Chatham Pier Fish Market.

“Everything in Chatham is rooted in hundreds of years of history of fishing, farming, seafaring, and hospitality, which is continuously reflected through the Greyfinch Chatham Inn guest experience, grounded in tradition and its timeless coastal location,” company officials said in a press release.

New programming at Greyfinch Chatham Inn will include art and floral workshops, food tastings, and wellness offerings, according to the company.

Dog-friendly rooms, which cost an extra $50 per day plus tax, include a dog bed and bowl, Greyfinch dog bandana, clean-up bags, and recommended dog-walking routes.

The starting rate is $199 per night.

Travelers visiting Chatham this summer can find food, beach, and excursion recommendations in our Chatham guide: 5 things to do when visiting Chatham.

Chatham was named among the 15 best small towns to visit in 2022 by Smithsonian magazine.