Martha Stewart just visited this seafood spot in Maine

Bob’s Clam Hut in Kittery, Maine, served a famous visitor last week.

Martha Stewart dined at the seafood shack with her dogs in tow, according to the restaurant, which posted a photo of the homemaking guru on its Facebook page on Friday. In the photo, Stewart is seated at a picnic table, smiling while eating French fries and a lobster roll.

“We had a special visitor at Bob’s Clam Hut yesterday!” the restaurant wrote in the social media post. “Thank you for joining us Martha Stewart!”

It wasn’t Stewart’s first visit to Bob’s. Stewart, who has a summer home on the coast of Maine called Skylands, wrote about the restaurant in a 2018 blog post.

“We come here for the seafood combination platters — clam strips, oysters, shrimp, and calamari. Bob’s Clam Hut was first established in 1956 before this section of Route-One became so busy,” she wrote. “It continues to be one of the most popular seafood stops for both locals and travelers — we love eating here.”

Earlier this year, Oprah Winfrey visited Maine and ate her first lobster roll at Dolphin Marina and Restaurant in Harpswell.