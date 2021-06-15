Community What is the best beach in Massachusetts? Tell us your favorite sandy spot in the state. Race Point Beach in Provincetown. Flickr / Massachusetts Office of Travel & Tourism

Massachusetts has gorgeous beaches that rank among the best in the country and world. But which is the ultimate seaside escape?

AAA recently named Race Point Beach in Provincetown, one of six public beaches on the Cape Cod National Seashore, among the best beaches in New England for its breathtaking views and historic maritime rescue station and museum. Last year, it was named among the 25 best beaches in the U.S. by Tripadvisor users. Nantucket’s Siasconset Beach, with its 1850 Sankaty Head Light, ranked among the top 25 island beaches in the world by Conde Nast Traveler readers.

