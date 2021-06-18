This is the best beach in Massachusetts, according to Boston.com readers

Newsletter Signup
When we asked Boston.com readers to name the best beach in Massachusetts, there was a clear favorite — Crane Beach in Ipswich.
Crane Beach, which bills itself as “the Northeast’s most spectacular beach,” was chosen by 16 out of 101 readers as the best beach in the state. After that, three beaches tied for second place with seven votes each: Coast Guard Beach in Eastham, Good Harbor Beach in Gloucester, and Mayflower Beach in Dennis.
Crane Beach offers more than 1,200 acres of beachfront, dunes, and maritime forest and is visited by more than 350,000 people annually, according to the Trustees of Reservations, which owns and maintains the property.
“I love Crane Beach!” wrote a reader named Susan. “It is absolutely stunning. The beach itself is clean, has restrooms, changing rooms and a great snack bar with fresh wraps. The beach is so spacious, you have plenty of room to spread out. Only negative is expensive parking.”
“The Trustees care for the beach and the public like family,” wrote Carol Wasserman. “Incredible views and boardwalk, stunning wildlife refuge, well-positioned snack bar and very clean bath house. Environmentally conscious with ample recycling and disposal facilities.”
Ahead, check out the Massachusetts beaches Boston.com readers love most. Is your favorite on the list?
Chris from Boston offered this philosophy on favorite beaches: “My favorite beach in Massachusetts is Seagull Beach in W. Yarmouth. Does it have jagged clam shells all over the place from the gulls dropping them? Yup. Is the water cold and usually full of seaweed? You bet. Do you need to wear water shoes or risk slicing your feet on rocks and shells as you get into the ocean? Without a doubt. Will the seagulls snag your fries if you look away for one second? Like clockwork. But I’ve watched my kids grow up there, building sandcastles, learning to swim, making friends, and eating as many fries as they can before the seagulls steal them. Those memories outweigh the cuts on my feet a thousand fold. It’s not so much about the beach itself, but what you do there and who you’re with. What’s a New England beach without some rocks, shells, seaweed, cold water, and confrontational seagulls anyway?”
Responses have been lightly edited for clarity.
