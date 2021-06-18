Community This is the best beach in Massachusetts, according to Boston.com readers You'll find it in Ipswich. Crane Beach in Ipswich. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

When we asked Boston.com readers to name the best beach in Massachusetts, there was a clear favorite — Crane Beach in Ipswich.

Crane Beach, which bills itself as “the Northeast’s most spectacular beach,” was chosen by 16 out of 101 readers as the best beach in the state. After that, three beaches tied for second place with seven votes each: Coast Guard Beach in Eastham, Good Harbor Beach in Gloucester, and Mayflower Beach in Dennis.

Crane Beach offers more than 1,200 acres of beachfront, dunes, and maritime forest and is visited by more than 350,000 people annually, according to the Trustees of Reservations, which owns and maintains the property.

“I love Crane Beach!” wrote a reader named Susan. “It is absolutely stunning. The beach itself is clean, has restrooms, changing rooms and a great snack bar with fresh wraps. The beach is so spacious, you have plenty of room to spread out. Only negative is expensive parking.”

“The Trustees care for the beach and the public like family,” wrote Carol Wasserman. “Incredible views and boardwalk, stunning wildlife refuge, well-positioned snack bar and very clean bath house. Environmentally conscious with ample recycling and disposal facilities.”

Ahead, check out the Massachusetts beaches Boston.com readers love most. Is your favorite on the list?

Bank Street Beach in Harwich Port

in Harwich Port Black Point Beach in Chilmark

in Chilmark Cahoon Hollow Beach in Wellfleet

in Wellfleet Carson Beach in South Boston

in South Boston Cisco Beach on Nantucket

on Nantucket Coast Guard Beach in Eastham

in Eastham Cold Storage Beach in Dennis

in Dennis Crane Beach in Ipswich

in Ipswich Dowses Beach in Osterville

in Osterville Duxbury Beach in Duxbury

in Duxbury Eisman’s Beach in Swampscott

in Swampscott Good Harbor Beach in Gloucester

in Gloucester Head of The Meadow Beach in Truro

in Truro Horseneck Beach State Reservation Westport

Westport Lambert’s Cove Beach in West Tisbury

in West Tisbury Lighthouse Beach in Chatham

in Chatham Longnook Beach in Truro

in Truro Lynn Beach in Lynn

in Lynn Malibu Beach in Dorchester

in Dorchester Marconi Beach in Wellfleet

in Wellfleet Mayflower Beach in Dennis

in Dennis Moshup Beach on Martha’s Vineyard

on Martha’s Vineyard Nantasket Beach in Hull

in Hull Nauset Beach in Orleans

in Orleans Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet

in Wellfleet Norton Point Beach on Martha’s Vineyard

on Martha’s Vineyard Old Silver Beach in Falmouth

in Falmouth Paine’s Creek Beach in Brewster

in Brewster Philbin Beach on Martha’s Vineyard

on Martha’s Vineyard Race Point Beach in Provincetown

in Provincetown Revere Beach in Revere

in Revere Salisbury Beach in Salisbury

in Salisbury Sandy Neck Beach Park in Barnstable

in Barnstable Sandy Point State Reservation in Ipswich

in Ipswich Seagull Beach in Yarmouth

in Yarmouth Short Beach in Nahant

in Nahant Singing Beach in Manchester-by-the-Sea

in Manchester-by-the-Sea South Beach on Martha’s Vineyard

on Martha’s Vineyard South Cape Beach in Mashpee

in Mashpee Tashmoo Beach in Tisbury

in Tisbury Tenean Beach in Boston

in Boston West Dennis Beach in Dennis

in Dennis Wingaersheek Beach in Gloucester

in Gloucester Wollaston Beach in Quincy

Chris from Boston offered this philosophy on favorite beaches: “My favorite beach in Massachusetts is Seagull Beach in W. Yarmouth. Does it have jagged clam shells all over the place from the gulls dropping them? Yup. Is the water cold and usually full of seaweed? You bet. Do you need to wear water shoes or risk slicing your feet on rocks and shells as you get into the ocean? Without a doubt. Will the seagulls snag your fries if you look away for one second? Like clockwork. But I’ve watched my kids grow up there, building sandcastles, learning to swim, making friends, and eating as many fries as they can before the seagulls steal them. Those memories outweigh the cuts on my feet a thousand fold. It’s not so much about the beach itself, but what you do there and who you’re with. What’s a New England beach without some rocks, shells, seaweed, cold water, and confrontational seagulls anyway?”

