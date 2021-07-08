Community We want to know: What’s the best reason to visit Martha’s Vineyard in the summer? Share your favorite things to do for a perfect getaway to the island. The Aquinnah Cliffs on Martha's Vineyard. Photo by Kristi Palma / Boston.com

Every summer New England residents and tourists flock to Martha’s Vineyard to get away from the bustle of the city and enjoy the sandy beaches and scenic views the island has to offer. One visitor found the vacation destination so intriguing, she decided to write a book about it.

Sunny Hostin, co-host of “The View,” recently became a New York Times bestselling author for her latest book “Summer on the Bluffs.”

Hostin first visited Martha’s Vineyard 18 years ago when she was a teenager living in the Bronx. She’s traveled to the island annually ever since, now with her own children. Her book showcases the important history of Oak Bluffs as a haven for Black elite on Martha’s Vineyard, where the characters’ life-changing summer takes place.

“I remember thinking, ‘What is this magical island you take a ferry to and then go to a beach where everyone looks like you?’ You really do become obsessed with the place,” Hostin said about Oak Bluffs in an interview with Real Simple.

The harborside town known for gingerbread Victorian-style homes has become a famous getaway for several other popular figures. Former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama spent part of every August on the island for seven out of the eight years he was in office and became permanent homeowners on Martha’s Vineyard in 2019. The Obamas have dined locally, playing golf with big-name basketball players, and bowling at the Barn & Bowl Bistro.

Travelers wanting to support Black-owned businesses this summer will find one of the best hotels in Oak Bluffs, according to Sweet July. The Oak Bluffs Inn on Martha’s Vineyard comes highly recommended, situated within walking distance to great restaurants, historic sites like the African American Heritage Trail, and iconic beaches such as the picturesque Inkwell.

We want to know what our readers think makes the perfect summer on Martha’s Vineyard. What would you include if you were to write a book about the island? We want to hear about your favorite Vineyard activities and the best places to eat, drink, and stay. What keeps you coming back?

Let us know in the survey below or e-mail [email protected], and we’ll share your recommendations in an upcoming Boston.com article.